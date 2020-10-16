The United States hopes that Turkey will not put Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) into service, otherwise it will face serious security consequences. This was announced on October 16 by the head of the press service of the US Department of State Morgan Ortegus.

“The United States is making it clear that it hopes that the S-400 system will not be put into service. We are also very clear about the possible serious implications for our security relations if Turkey introduces the system [C-400]”, – leads TASS the words of Ortegus.

She added that the United States will condemn the S-400 exercises in Turkey if the information about their conduct is confirmed.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that Turkey for the first time tested the S-400 “Triumph” purchased from Russia at exercises in the north of the country, near the city of Sinop.

In early October, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Turkey to work with NATO allies to find alternatives to Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the end of August, the head of the Rostec state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, said that a contract with Turkey for an additional batch of S-400 air defense systems is likely to be signed in 2021.

Deliveries of Russian S-400 air defense systems to Ankara began in mid-June 2019, which led to a crisis in relations between Turkey and the United States.

The S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system can destroy modern air attack targets, including ballistic missiles. The detection range is up to 600 km, the radius of the cover zone is 400 km.