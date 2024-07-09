The US has revealed Yeltsin’s promise to expand NATO after consultations with Russia

In 1994, US Vice President Al Gore promised Russian leader Boris Yeltsin that NATO expansion would only occur after consultations with Moscow, reports RIA News.

A declassified document from the US National Security Archive reveals that Gore visited Yeltsin in hospital in December 1994. The head of state then asked for assurances that NATO would not expand in 1995, when Russia was holding parliamentary elections, and Gore agreed.

“NATO will expand, but it will be a gradual and open process, and we will consult with you. It will be done in parallel with the deepening of the U.S.-Russia partnership and your partnership with NATO,” Gore was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that NATO expansion cannot but lead to countermeasures from Moscow. “We are not moving towards NATO infrastructure, NATO is moving towards us,” he said.

He also stressed that the idea of ​​NATO’s “military Schengen” is perceived by Russia as an escalation of tension on the part of the alliance and the development of confrontation. According to him, this is nothing more than an escalation of tension in Europe, which has its consequences.