The Bureau of Labor Statistics of the United States Department of Labor said on Wednesday that the producer price index for final demand fell by 0.5 percent last month, the largest decline since April 2020.

The September data was revised down to show that the index rose by only 0.4 percent instead of 0.5 percent as reported in previous reports.

Economists polled by Reuters expected the index to rise by 0.1 percent.

During the 12 months through October, the index rose by 1.3 percent after jumping by 2.2 percent in September. The report came after data yesterday, Tuesday, showing that consumer prices did not change in October.