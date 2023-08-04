A group of pro-life institutions in Vermont, in the United States, filed a lawsuit against the state government for considering a local law that censors abortion counseling services to be discriminatory.

According to the Christian Posts portal, the norm, approved in May this year, seeks to repress alleged “misinformation” in advertising made by pregnancy assistance centers.

However, the plaintiffs argue in the lawsuit that the law itself is vague about what counts as disinformation and “does not provide guidance on how advertisements should be produced, including information on which there is no medical consensus.”

Therefore, the institutions consider the state norm unconstitutional, since it “censors the ability of the centers to advertise their free services” and “prevents them from offering non-medical services, information and advice, unless provided by a licensed health professional ”.

Legal counsel Julia Payne of the Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative legal organization working on the case, explained to the Christian Posts that “the law impedes women’s ability to receive critical services during a difficult time in their lives and suppresses the freedom rights of expression of religious pregnancy centers”.

He also highlighted that “women who become pregnant unexpectedly should receive life-affirming options, emotional support and practical resources”, actions that are offered to patients in these centers.

“Pregnancy centers should be free to serve women and provide the support they need without fear of unfair government punishment,” Payne concluded.

In an interview with Vermont Public, the state’s defense stated that “the law only prohibits lying and deceit.” The case is under review by the United States District Court for the District of Vermont.

The companies that filed the lawsuit are Aspire Together, Inc., Branches Pregnancy Resources Center and the National Institute for Family and Life Advocates.