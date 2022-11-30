The US private sector created 127,000 jobs in November, according to a seasonally adjusted survey released this Wednesday, 30, by ADP. This is the biggest slowdown since January 2021. The result was below the expectations of analysts consulted by the Wall Street Journalwhich predicted the generation of 190,000 jobs.

The ADP survey, which recently began using a new methodology, also showed that private sector wages had an average annual expansion of 7.6% in November, ADP reported.

The ADP numbers are considered a preview of the US employment report, the so-called payroll, which includes public sector data and will be released on Friday, the 2nd.