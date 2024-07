US Disappears Russian Prisoner Data Amid Exchange Rumors

Data on some Russian citizens serving prison sentences in the United States has disappeared from the Federal Bureau of Prisons database amid speculation about a possible prisoner swap, a correspondent reports. RIA News.

“As of Wednesday morning, a search of data in the electronic database of the American agency, including on Russians Alexander Vinnik, Maxim Marchenko, Vadim Konoshchenko and Vladislav Klyushin, who were previously convicted in the United States, did not yield any results,” he notes.