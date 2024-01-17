US primaries, the “voting machine” Trump crushes his competitors in Iowa

Ragged and shouting “Let's take America back”…is the ultimate summary to define the result of the first electoral competition for the Republican primaries held yesterday in Iowa. The race for the White House has begun and, although you don't know anything for sure, it seems that the winner has such strong margins that the whole great race of the primaries might not even be useful. Furthermore, the consensus machine that is now Donald Trump has received, five points from this round, very favorable to him. Without forgetting the almost official investiture that Joe Biden had to make “obtorto neck” by now recognizing the tycoon as his opponent in the race. First of all the former president of the United States achieved a record victory exceeding 50%. Before the vote, the former president had joked about this threshold, claiming that if he had reached 49% he would have considered it a failure, even though it was 12 points more than Bob Dole's votes in 1988. In the end he had 51% of the votes, more than all his rivals combined, winning almost half of the 40 delegates at stake. And with an advantage over the second, Ron DeSantis, by 30 points.



US primaries, a race that seems to have only one competitor

Another point in favor was that the Governor of Florida beat, albeit slightly, the candidate Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the UN. Few votes difference (21.2% versus Haley's 19.1%) but, in this case, very useful to Trump's cause. In fact, if Haley had obtained second place she would have strengthened herself especially in view of the next appointment in New Hampshire where she seems to be rather well placed in the polls. The third good news is that despite these primaries attracting much fewer people to vote and despite the minus 20 degree temperature, Trump voters always remain loyal. About 110,000 people voted (180,000 the record in 2016 with Trump, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio). Probably even the polls, so overwhelmingly in favor of the former president, left the anti-Trumpians at home. Thus the provocation made before the vote by the tycoon who jokingly (more or less) told his voters seemed to pass “Even if you are sick and feel like dogs. Even if you vote and then die, it will have been worth it.” The fourth golden point for Trump it is the withdrawal of a competitor. THEbillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy who, having come fourth with few votes, decided to withdraw “From this moment we will suspend this presidential campaign because there seems to be no way for me to be the next president in the absence of things that we do not want to happen in this country”. For Trump this withdrawal this is certainly good news as Ramaswamy is a firm Trumpist and has already asked to vote for the former president.

US primaries, the next appointment in New Hampshire

The last point concerns the next appointment on January 23rd in New Hampshire which is the state that according to the polls appears to be the most favorable to the candidate. The leitmotif of Haley's campaign is that she is the tycoon's only opponent, with these results, it really seems to be much less convincing. The fact is that the primary games seem to be over before they even begin. The only but always problems with justice which, already today, in New York will see Donald Trump recalled to the harsh reality. In any case, even these “annoyances” seem to give lifeblood to what more or less 50% of Americans consider the next savior of the country.

