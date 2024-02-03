Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

The election year in the USA is gathering pace. Now the Democratic primaries begin. The start in South Carolina is of particular importance for Joe Biden.

Washington, D.C. – Joe Biden is under heavy pressure. The mood in the USA is bad, enthusiasm for the president is limited, his popularity ratings are in the basement. Whether Biden at the coming US election It is therefore more than questionable whether he will be re-elected in November. In any case, the polls are currently against him.

Now Biden wants to turn things around. It starts with the USArea codes on February 3 in South Carolina. Basically, there couldn't be a better place for the hoped-for change. To explain why this is the case, it is necessary to look into the past.

US primaries in South Carolina already turned things around for Joe Biden

In the US primaries Democrats Four years ago, things were very bad for Biden at the beginning. Bernie Sanders had clearly defeated him three times in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, and Pete Buttigieg was also better in the race at this point. Biden urgently needed a sense of success in South Carolina. And indeed: after the powerful parliamentarian Jim Clyburn supported him in the southern state, the votes of black people made the decisive difference. Biden won clearly. That was the success he needed to ultimately be nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Biden himself also sees it that way: “You are the reason why I am president,” Biden said loudly Politico at a January campaign rally in South Carolina. “You are the reason why Kamala Harris is a historic vice president. And you are the reason why Donald Trump is a defeated former president.”

US President Joe Biden is being close to the people in the US primaries in South Carolina. © Mandel Ngan/afp

Will Biden achieve a similar turnaround four years later? In fact, he is working tirelessly in South Carolina, campaigning, trying to win every vote for himself. At first glance, this is actually not necessary. In any case, the incumbent does not have to fear competition. There is no doubt about his victory in the US primaries in South Carolina.

Who will run in the US Democratic primary in South Carolina

Joe Biden, President

Dean Phillips, Congressman

Marianne Williamson, author

Joe Biden is fighting for black votes in the US primaries in South Carolina

There is another reason why Joe Biden is fighting for every vote in South Carolina. Biden is currently trying everything to convince dissatisfied people of his policies. Above all, the primaries in South Carolina could be a first indication of whether Biden can rely on the votes of black people. The numbers on the Black Vote are usually clear: According to a validated study by the Pew Research Center In the election four years ago, just eight percent of blacks voted for Trump, and in 2016 it was only six percent.

But enthusiasm for Biden is now limited. One AP-NORC poll As of December 2023, only 50 percent of Black adults were satisfied with Biden's job, a significant decline from 86 percent in July 2021. And a poll by the New York Times and Siena At the end of October, it showed that 22 percent of black voters in six battleground states would vote for Trump. That would indeed be a real problem for Biden. The South Carolina primaries could show whether Biden can continue to rely on the Black vote. (cs)