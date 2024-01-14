KLima activists disrupted a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Indianola, Iowa, on Sunday. Protesters chanted “Trump, climate criminal,” and a young woman held up a banner with the same words. The Trump supporters in the hall responded with loud shouts of “USA, USA” while security guards led the activists away.

The Republican presidential primaries begin in Iowa on Monday. According to polls, Trump is the clear favorite for the nomination to challenge incumbent Joe Biden in the November election. His strongest rivals within the party are the former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump wants a return to fossil fuels

As climate activists were being led away in Indianola, Trump told one activist she was “young and immature.” “They’re fighting oil,” Trump said. “They’re basically saying, let’s shut down our country.”

Trump has long cast doubt on the scientific consensus on humans' role in climate change. One of his first official acts as president was the withdrawal of the USA from the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015. If he is re-elected, he wants to boost the production of fossil fuels.

Severe winter storm ahead of Iowa caucuses

Shortly before the primary, Iowa was hit by a violent winter storm with massive snowfall, strong winds and temperatures below zero. The Republican presidential candidates had to cancel a number of appearances because of this. Temperatures that feel like temperatures of less than minus 30 degrees are predicted for Monday.







“Dress up warm tomorrow,” Trump told his supporters in Indianola. “Bold the weather and go outside to save America.”

The Republicans are voting in the primary election in the agricultural state in the Midwest of the USA in the traditional form of the caucus, in which party members meet in schools, churches, sports halls or living rooms. President Biden's Democrats are voting in Iowa for the first time in an email process lasting several weeks. In their case, Biden is practically confirmed as the presidential candidate; he has no serious competitors.