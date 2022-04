The purpose of the Treasury Department’s move is to continue taking resources that Russia could use to finance the invasion of Ukraine.| Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Since Monday (4), the United States has not allowed Russia to pay its sovereign debt creditors with accounts that President Vladimir Putin’s government keeps open in American banks, a Treasury Department source told EFE on Tuesday. fair (5).

“As of yesterday, the US Treasury has not allowed any dollar debt payments with Russian government accounts with US financial institutions. Russia must choose between spending the valuable reserves it has in dollars, using new revenues or going bankrupt,” the US government source said.

The purpose of this measure is to continue taking resources that Russia could use to finance the invasion of Ukraine, in addition to generating uncertainty and problems for the Russian financial system, so that the country is held responsible for the human and material cost of the war.

Since the Russians began their invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the dollar reserves that the Central Bank of Russia has in US financial institutions remain blocked, but could still be used to pay the sovereign debt in dollars.

The situation changed on Monday, when the US government also ordered the closure of these types of operations, according to the source.

The date was not chosen by chance, as it coincides with the arrival of the largest payment Russia was due to make to creditors since the beginning of the war, including more than $550 million in return on an already-expired bond.