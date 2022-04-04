BUCHAREST (Reuters) – The United States will ask the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, the US ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday, after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing dozens of civilians in the city of Bucha.

A two-thirds majority vote of the 193-member assembly in New York can suspend a state from the council for persistently committing serious and systematic human rights violations.

Speaking in Bucharest on Monday, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia’s participation in the Human Rights Council “is a farce”.

“And it’s wrong, which is why we believe it’s time for the UN General Assembly to vote to remove them,” he said.

The US ambassador told Reuters she intended to put the measure to suspend Russia to a vote at the General Assembly this week.

Since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the Assembly has adopted two resolutions denouncing Russia with at least 140 yes votes. Moscow says it is carrying out a “special military operation” to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure.

“My message to the 140 countries that courageously joined together is: the images of Bucha and the devastation in Ukraine demand that we now combine our words with action,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, visiting Romania to see how she is dealing with an influx. of refugees from Ukraine told reporters.

Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the 47-member Geneva-based council. Moscow’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

