Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

In the middle of the election campaign, charges are brought against President Joe Biden’s son. Hunter Biden is said to have provided false information when purchasing weapons.

Washington DC – Against the son of US President Joe Biden charges have been brought for a violation of firearms regulations. Hunter Biden is said to have made false statements when purchasing weapons several years ago and knowingly concealed his drug addiction. This emerges from the indictment against the 53-year-old, which was published on Thursday in the state of Delaware. A planned deal between Hunter Biden and the responsible public prosecutor’s office The allegations had previously been made public.

US President’s son Hunter Biden charged with gun possession despite drug use

According to court documents, the charge includes three counts: making a false statement when making a purchase, making a false statement to the dealer and possessing a weapon while illegally using drugs. The maximum possible penalty is ten years in prison. But prosecutors in Delaware have previously said that similar offenses often result in sentences well below the possible maximum penalty.

Charges have been filed against Hunter Biden. © Julio Cortez/AP/dpa

Hunter Biden made his long-term drug addiction public in a book in 2021. He has been in the sights of the US justice system for a long time. Ran for years Investigations against him, including for possible tax offenses. In June, the public prosecutor’s office in Delaware finally published formal allegations against the president’s son. On the one hand, it was about the violation of gun laws.

Several allegations against President’s son Hunter Biden

The judiciary also accused the 53-year-old of not paying income tax due on time in 2017 and 2018. At that time, the prosecutor’s office initially announced that they had reached an agreement with Hunter Biden to avoid a trial in both cases. However, that deal fell through at a court hearing at the end of July.

In mid-August, US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special investigator in the case: The prosecutor David Weiss, who had previously been investigating, was given additional powers and continued to advance the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo series

Trouble for Joe Biden? Charges against son could impact US election

The investigation and a possible trial against Hunter Biden could also have an impact on the election campaign. Joe Biden wants to run again in the 2024 election. The investigation against his son is not about the president. However, the Republicans repeatedly portray the Bidens as a crime family. The president has in the past rejected the attacks against himself and his family as a smear campaign. In the US House of Representatives, Republicans are also pushing ahead with investigations into possible impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden – because of his son’s alleged involvement in dubious dealings. (bohy/dpa)