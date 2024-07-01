Home page politics

Biden’s appearance in the TV debate against former President Trump is considered a disaster. His family is said to blame the campaign team for the evening.

Washington, DC – The family of US President Joe Biden encourages the 81-year-old after his debacle in the TV duel against challenger Donald Trump to remain in the race for the White House. His relatives had Democrats offered their “unconditional support” at a family reunion at Camp David, the US President’s country estate near Washington, the broadcaster reported CNN citing two unnamed advisers to Biden.

Also the New York Times wrote, citing Biden’s entourage, that his family was pleading for the Democrat to remain in office despite his disastrous performance in the TV debate against the republican does not give up. Meanwhile, the debate about Biden’s old age continues to gain momentum.

Biden’s defeat in the TV debate: Wife Jill stands behind the president

Biden met with his family at Camp David over the weekend after a series of campaign events. The trip had been planned for some time. The White House tried to avoid the impression that it was a crisis meeting. Instead, a photo shoot with the famous photographer Annie Leibovitz was scheduled – Biden’s children and grandchildren traveled there especially for this. Biden plans to return to the White House on Monday evening (July 1, local time). In addition to his appointments as US President, he has planned further receptions with donors to the Democratic Party.

US President Joe Biden with his family on July 4th in the White House. Also present is Hunter Biden (4th from left) © TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP

Like his predecessor Trump, Biden is hoping to win the presidential election in November. So far, much has pointed to a close race. But after Biden’s disastrous performance in the first TV debate on Thursday evening (local time), the USA A debate has erupted over whether the Democrat is really still fit for office or whether it would be better to leave the field to a younger candidate. Biden has so far defied calls for him to withdraw and is trying to limit the damage. His Wife Jill demonstratively supports the US President.

The president was said to have been overworked – and was not ready to attack Trump

The portal Politico reported that Biden’s family was particularly upset at Camp David about the Democrat’s closest associates. They were to blame for the president’s failure in the debate, it said, citing people close to the family.

Biden was unwilling to attack Trump more strongly and was too focused on defending his record rather than outlining a vision for a second term. He was also overworked, the family is said to have criticized. A senior Biden aide pointed out Politico According to reports, the relatives’ anger was directed against certain employees.

Prominent Democratic donor: Biden adviser Anita Dunn to leave

CNN quotes a person from the circle of advisers as saying that the family had discussed firing one of Biden’s top advisers and making other personnel changes in the election campaign. Party insiders are openly questioning the advisers’ decision to send the president to the TV debate despite knowing about his condition, according to CNN.

Attorney John Morgan, a prominent Democratic donor, has specifically attacked senior adviser Anita Dunn and her husband Bob Bauer, who is Biden’s lawyer. On X he wrote on Sunday: “Biden has been deceived for far too long about the value of Anita Dunn and her husband. They must go… TODAY.”

Majority of viewers had no confidence in Biden shortly after the TV debate

There have long been doubts about Biden’s suitability for a second term because of his advanced age. If he wins the election in November, he would be 82 years old when he is sworn in in the new year. While the Democrats had hoped that Biden would show how fit he still was during the debate, exactly the opposite happened: Biden lost his train of thought several times during the TV spectacle in front of millions of viewers, mumbled, stared into space with his mouth open and was often unable to finish his sentences properly.

One CNNA quick poll of 565 viewers of the TV debate had declared Trump the winner. 67 percent were convinced that Trump had performed better. However, 81 percent of registered voters who watched the debate said that it would have no influence on their voting behavior. At the same time, according to the results, 57 percent of viewers had no real confidence in Biden’s ability to lead the country.

New candidacy for the Democrats: Possible successor to Biden is unclear

How the mood develops, particularly within the Democratic Party, will become clear in the coming days. Then everyone will be looking at new opinion polls on the popularity of the incumbent president. According to a survey by CBSNews In the two days following the debate, 72 percent of registered voters spoke out against Biden’s candidacy, 46 percent of them Democrats.

At the Democratic Party convention in August, Biden is set to officially become his party’s presidential candidate – but it could be that he will have to vacate his seat after all. Who will succeed him then is questionable, however. People who have been mentioned so far are Biden’s vice president Kamala HarrisCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and even former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Democrats support President Biden

At the same time, party colleagues have backed Biden after the TV debate. “It’s not about performance in a debate, but about performance in a presidency,” said former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosion Sunday in the CNNprogram “State of the Union.” Former US President Barack Obama also pledged his support to Biden after the duel. (dpa/ses)