Home page politics

From: Sandra Katherine

Press Split

After Biden’s TV debate, there is a lot of speculation about the US President’s health. Now his doctor has spoken out.

Update from July 9, 5.46 am: The spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden has now stressed that Biden is not being treated for Parkinson’s. “Has the President been treated for Parkinson’s? No. Is he being treated for Parkinson’s? No, he is not. Is he taking medication for Parkinson’s disease? No,” Karine Jean-Pierre told journalists on Monday (July 8).

Parkinson’s rumors about Biden: US President’s doctor speaks out

Meanwhile, Biden’s doctor made details public. Dr. Kevin Cannard is the neurological specialist who examines Biden for each of his annual routine health checks, Biden’s personal physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a letter released by the White House. Cannard was not chosen because he is a movement disorder specialist, but because he is “a highly qualified and highly respected neurologist.” His “very broad expertise” gives him the flexibility to evaluate a variety of patients and problems.

According to O’Connor, the results of Cannard’s neurological examination have been made public each time. At the end of February, the published health report stated that Biden had no signs of possible strokes or Parkinson’s disease and that the president had “no tremors.”

Joe Biden’s public appearances always cause speculation – is the US President ill? © IMAGO/VTV24

Explosive media report: Biden’s doctor is said to have consulted with Parkinson’s specialists

Initial report: Washington – The fact that an 81-year-old and a 78-year-old are running against each other in this year’s presidential election in the USA is neither in the case of incumbent Joe Bidennor in the case of his predecessor and opponent Donald Trump And it is a problem for many people in the country, which is increasingly causing calls for Biden, at least, to abandon his candidacy for the Democrats to step down and make room for a younger candidate.

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

What could now fuel the debate even further is a report in the US newspaper New York Post: The newspaper has now made public an investigation after the US president’s doctor is said to have met with the renowned neurologist and Parkinson’s expert Kevin Cannard in early 2024. According to the newspaper’s report, this emerges from the White House visitor files.

Biden sick? Speculation about health: Expert confirms Biden has Parkinson’s symptoms

The report on the Parkinson expert’s visit comes at a politically sensitive time in which Joe Biden continues to stick to his candidacywhile calls are constantly being made for the President to “pass the torch” to a younger candidate. New York Post himself points out that neurologist Cannard has, according to his own statements, been working with the White House team as a medical advisor since 2012 and was not the only expert present on the said day, January 17, 2024. The visit of cardiologist John E. Atwood and a third, unnamed person was also registered.

Dr. Rob Howard, professor of geriatric psychiatry at University College London, also says Biden has many symptoms that indicate Parkinson’s. These include “fluctuations in attention function, his facial expressions and his gait,” Howard said, according to the New York Post.

The fact that Biden is not making any move to announce an impending retirement from politics despite the disastrous reactions to his TV debate appearance last week has prompted some Democrats to publicly speak out against his candidacy. One of five Democratic members of the House of Representatives who take this view is 52-year-old Angie Craig from Minnesota. In a statement on the news platform, she stressed that she appreciates Biden for his “lifelong commitment” – “But I think he should make way for the next generation of leaders. There is too much at stake.”

Criticism of Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy: Trump team reacts with malice

Even if the mere fact that the meeting took place is not initially a reason for rumors about the health of the US President, it is nevertheless important for the election campaign of the republican Trump and his team had repeatedly made fun of the reactions to Biden’s appearance in recent days and criticized the incumbent president, who is has fallen significantly behind Trump in a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, to push forward “his powerful and far-reaching campaign”.

Trump’s campaign team also made fun of Biden with the help of a meme on the short message service X and referred to a post from the official channel of the mafia series “The Sopranos”. The channel had responded to an X post by Biden with the quote: “If you have to keep saying you’re the boss, you’re not the boss.” (saka with dpa)