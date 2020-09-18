Voting booths during a press presentation of a voting center to be used in the 2020 presidential election at the Honda Center sports arena on September 16, 2020 in Anaheim, Calif. (Illustrative photo). (DAVID MCNEW / GETTY IMAGES / AFP)

The campaign continues, almost six weeks before the presidential election on November 3. It is the home stretch of this campaign that is accelerating. Especially since part of America has already started voting. There is mail-in voting that has started in some states and now advance voting in person. Seven states will launch Saturday, September 19, including the key territories of Michigan and Minnesota. Others will follow in the coming weeks, it is up to each state to set the date.

Advance voting is quite simply a vote before the ballot but at the polling station. A voter can go there and put a ballot in the ballot box, as if it were D-Day. Most American states allow this “early voting” without the voter needing to justify himself.

The system is not new but it will be important with the coronavirus pandemic. Some Americans do not want to vote by mail but do not want to go in line on November 3 given the health context.

Some states have changed the rules such as Texas which extended this in-person advance voting period.

The projections are quite dizzying. Almost three quarters of voters in 2020 will be able to vote by mail, unprecedented. They could be 80 million to make this choice, more than double of 2016. In this game, the Democrats are in the lead. For example, in North Carolina or Pennsylvania, two key states, they would be three times more likely than Republican voters to predict a vote by mail. Even if be careful, this does not in any way predict the outcome of the election.

It must be said that the Democrats push their voters to vote in advance, until Barack Obama, who repeated this message on several occasions: “Vote ASAP. There are a lot of people out there trying to confuse you, to cheat you about this election to make you cynical.”

They are trying to make you believe that your vote does not matter. Don’t let them do it!

On the other hand, Donald Trump is increasing the number of exits against this vote by mail which, he says without proof, is synonymous with massive fraud. The president feeds the psychosis hence the reluctance of his voters who may prefer the early vote in person.

A beautiful electoral millefeuille which promises in any case a very complicated counting of votes. It may be necessary to wait beyond November 3 to know the name of the new American president.