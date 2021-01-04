No one knows how the recording fell into the hands of the Washington Post journalists, but it is the voice of Donald Trump that we hear. The US President speaks to the Secretary of State for Georgia, one of the states that tipped the scales in favor of Joe Biden. “Listen, all I want is to find 11,780 ballots, that’s one more than we have. Because we won this state.”, says Donald Trump. “Mr. President, you have a problem, your numbers are wrong”Brad Raffensperger replied.

Donald Trump is building up the pressure. The exchange lasts an hour. But Georgia’s Secretary of State is not flinching. For the future vice-president, Kamala Harris, the phone call from Donald Trump is the gesture of a man in dire straits. “It was a blatant abuse of power”, she estimated. On Wednesday, Congress is due to proclaim Joe Biden’s victory. Eleven Republican senators nevertheless announced that they would refuse to certify the latter.