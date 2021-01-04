A thunderclap-like phone call to the United States. Two days before a crucial Senate control election and three days before a session of Congress intended to set Joe Biden’s presidential victory in stone, the Washington post (in English) unveiled, Sunday, January 3, a recording of Donald Trump calling Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State in charge of elections, to try to rally him to his cause. Franceinfo details these explosive revelations.

What is this recording that everyone is talking about?

Sunday January 3, Washington post found a telephone conversation (link in English) of more than an hour between the outgoing President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger. Other people were involved in the call from the day before: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and several lawyers. Donald Trump’s goal is clear: to put pressure on Georgia’s chief electoral officer to try to get him to change the outcome of the November 3 presidential election in the state in his favor.

During this conversation, the outgoing president repeatedly asserts, without providing any proof, that the results of the poll in the state were rigged. But even if he had won all 16 Georgia voters, Donald Trump would have lost nationally.

What exactly is Donald Trump asking for during this call?

A phrase from Donald Trump caught our attention: “All I want is to find 11,780 votes”, launched the outgoing president to the person in charge of the elections of Georgia. That roughly matches the number of votes that separates the billionaire from his Democratic rival, according to official results. A completely legitimate request, according to Donald Trump, “because we have won the state”, he reaffirms, without foundation.

In defiance of the various recounts already carried out, and which have all confirmed the victory of Joe Biden, Donald Trump proposes to the Secretary of State to modify the result of the poll. “The people of Georgia are angry, people across the country are angry… And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, uh, you’ve recalculated,” thus asks the outgoing president.

Throughout this conversation, Donald Trump hammers home that he has, according to him, won the State of Georgia. “It’s just not possible that I lost Georgia. It is not possible… But they added a lot of votes, late in the night. You know that, Brad.”, he says.

What does the Georgia Secretary of State say?

Faced with false claims and insistent demands from Donald Trump, Brad Raffensperger seems to remain calm and does not deviate from his position. “Mr. President, the problem is that the data you have is wrong”, answers the Republican.

Georgia’s Secretary of State even clearly marks his opposition to the one he supported during the presidential campaign: “We do not agree that you won. There have been several court cases… We did a manual recount of all the ballots and compared the result to those of the machine counts. and we got pretty much the same result… I don’t think there is a problem with that “, he explains. “We think we had a regular election”, concludes Brad Raffensperger.

Outraged reactions from the outgoing president follow. “Your numbers aren’t right! They’re completely wrong, Brad!” he launches before repeating his remarks on so-called fraud during the election. Donald Trump thus affirms that an Atlanta assessor would have scanned three times the ballots in favor of Joe Biden or that 5,000 dead would have voted … “Mr. President, that was not the case “, contradicts Brad Raffensperger.

Have the results of the presidential election in Georgia been verified?

Contrary to what Donald Trump suggests in this appeal, the results of the November 3 election in Georgia do not present any fraud. And for good reason: they were checked twice after the count made at the end of the vote, with a very similar result each time and still a victory for Joe Biden of around 12,000 votes.

A first “manual audit” had thus been carried out, followed by “second recount via the voting machines”, remember Corentin Sellin, associate professor of history and specialist in the United States, on Twitter. Thus, the results in favor of Joe Biden have already been certified and then recertified (link in English) by Brad Raffensperger and state voters.

In addition, all the complaints filed by the Republican camp to contest this vote were rejected by the courts.

What are the reactions of Democrats and Republicans?

The revelations of Washington post were like a bomb in the United States. Logically, the Democratic camp denounced the pressures “potentially reprehensible”. “Trump’s contempt for democracy is exposed”, added the chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff. Her colleague Debbie Wasserman Schultz denounced the act of a “desperate and corrupt president”. Finally, the future vice-president Kamala Harris, who was campaigning in Georgia, blasted a “shameless abuse of power”.

But the turmoil was also palpable among some Republicans. “It’s overwhelming”, Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger tweeted, calling on members of his party not to follow the outgoing president on his crusade. “You can’t do this with a clear conscience”, he told them.

There remain the unwavering supporters of Donald Trump. In the House as in the Senate, some elected officials promised to express their objections Wednesday, during a session of Congress intended to formally record the vote of the large voters in favor of Joe Biden (306 against 232). At the same time, supporters of the billionaire are to gather near the White House for a show of force.

What impact can these revelations have on senatorial elections in Georgia on Tuesday?

The political context in Georgia is very particular. This state, which Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 and then lost in 2020, is also at the heart of the battle for control of the Senate. Indeed, partial senatorial elections are taking place there this Tuesday. For the upper house to return to the Democratic fold, party candidates will have to win both seats, a difficult gamble. Donald Trump and Joe Biden will go there both on Monday to support the contenders of their camp.

“The future of the country is played out here in Georgia on our ballots”, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who hopes to retain her seat against black pastor Raphael Warnock, told Fox News. “We are on the verge of securing a historic victory after four years of gross incompetence, racism, hatred and prejudice,” Democrat Jon Ossoff, 33, hopes to take the seat from Republican David Perdue, 71, replied on CNN.

On paper, the two Republicans are favorites: David Perdue came first in the first round, Kelly Loeffler should benefit from the postponement of the votes of another conservative. But Democrats are banking on the momentum created by Joe Biden’s victory to provoke surprise. Donald Trump’s guerrillas could also serve them: convinced of the existence of fraud, Republican voters could be tempted to stay at home.