With the death of this progressive magistrate, a race begins to see if Donald Trump will manage to appoint a conservative replacement, who would permanently anchor a capital institution in the United States to the right.

Thousands of Americans gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington on the night of September 18-19. They wanted to pay tribute to Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died a few hours earlier at the age of 87. But the emotion aroused by the disappearance of a magistrate, who has become an idol of the Democrats, can also be explained by the extent of the power of the highest American court over the rights of citizens. Her seat now vacant, it is a political battle which opens: the Republicans and Donald Trump will do everything to ensure that she is replaced by a conservative, while the presidential election of November 3 approaches and that the Democrats could, in January , get their hands on the White House and the Senate.

To understand the stakes of a debate which will probably eclipse the electoral campaign, franceinfo interviewed Jean-Eric Branaa, lecturer and researcher at the University of Paris 2-Assas, and recent author of The US Constitution and institutions.

Franceinfo: Why had Ruth Bader Ginsburg become an icon of the American left?

Jean-Eric Branaa : She is the second woman in American history to be appointed to the Supreme Court, and she has taken on the defense of women’s rights, which is the big question of her life. She has long been the legal advisor of theAmerican Union for Civil Liberties (ACLU), the equivalent of the League of Human Rights. She was appointed by Bill Clinton in 1993 to lead these fights, and in particular to preserve the Roe v. Wade, who established the right to abortion in 1973.

Contrary to what we might think today, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was very moderate, and in particular refused to give its opinion on the death penalty. But it remains seen as very liberal, in the American sense. In addition to being one of the few women on the Supreme Court, she became its dean in 2006. The entire American left hoped that she would stand so that Joe Biden, if elected, could name his successor. Where it is complicated is that at the end of Barack Obama’s mandate, many intellectuals asked him to resign. She had already had three cancers, and it was to prevent Donald Trump from choosing his replacement. She herself, in her dying days, said she hoped the Senate would wait until the presidential election had passed before organizing the confirmation vote.

Why is the political orientation of Supreme Court justices such an important issue in the United States?

In 1803, with the Marbury v. Madison, the Supreme Court gives itself a right, which it did not have when it was created in 1787, to say whether a law conforms to the Constitution. It then becomes a “super court”, which places itself above Congress and can tell if it has done badly. It therefore takes on an important political role.

It decides on decisions that have an extraordinary influence on the lives of Americans. It is the Supreme Court which guaranteed the right to abortion, which authorized marriage for all in 2015, which decided to establish segregation and then to end it… These questions should be decided by the representatives of the people, but it is the judges who regulate them. Debates around the death penalty or the right to carry a gun, for example, are not moving in Congress, but in the Supreme Court.

And the decision to appoint the judges who compose it is up to political power?

It is up to the president to appoint the judge, but it is the Senate that confirms his or her appointment. This is important: Joe Biden, when he was chairman of the Senate Justice Committee, blocked the appointment of a Conservative judge by Ronald Reagan.

The presidents all propose judges who correspond to their policy. In a sense, these appointments are a means of ensuring the continuation of their policy over the decades that follow. [les juges de la Cour suprême étant nommés à vie]. If Donald Trump manages to appoint a judge, it will necessarily be someone very conservative, probably a woman to reverse the Kamala Harris effect ” [choisie par Joe Biden, le rival démocrate de Trump, pour être sa candidate à la vice-présidence], and someone young, since she has to sit for a long time. I think it will be Amy Coney Barrett, who is a “creature” of Trump. She was almost nominated in 2018, and ticks many boxes: she is against abortion, fervent Catholic while it is an electorate that risks turning to Joe Biden. In addition, she comes from Wisconsin, a state that Trump must absolutely win.

In 2016, the Republican-dominated Senate prevented Barack Obama from appointing a judge before the presidential election. But this time, he is of the same political color as the president. Does this mean that Donald Trump is assured of being able to appoint Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement before the end of her term?

It is not at all obvious, and that is why we are getting into a political fight. Mitch McConnell must already [le leader des républicains au Sénat] accepts that there is a confirmation vote. For now, he has sent a letter to Republican senators urging them not to speak to the press, a sign that there will be negotiations. Then Trump needs to quickly pick a candidate, which can be done as early as Monday or Tuesday. Then there is the vetting, a procedure in which we dig into the life of the judge and his family, to see if there is no obstacle to his appointment. On average, it lasts 25 days.

Then the candidate is auditioned by the Senate justice commission. Its president, Lindsey Graham, and two other of its Republican members are on an ejection seat in the November elections: the Democrats of their states will make a hell of a fuss to discourage them from going through these hearings, and the ultraconservatives will do the same in the other direction. Hearings will never have taken place under such pressure.

Finally, the nomination will have to be voted on in the plenary session of the Senate. However, the Republican majority is very low – 53 senators out of 100 – and Trump’s candidate will have to be approved by 50 senators.

Can Republican Senators Really Block the Appointment of a Conservative Judge?

Mitt Romney, elected from Utah, has said he will refuse to vote. Lisa Murkowski, Republican Senator from Alaska, has already announced that she will not vote again for Trump, and will have no qualms about following his principles. Susan Collins, her counterpart from Maine, who still votes moderately, is 10 points behind in polls in her state. And, according to a poll conducted before Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and published in the New York Times, the people of Maine want a possible new Supreme Court judge to be appointed by Joe Biden if elected. Not voting could therefore be her last chance to be re-elected.

Finally, some old Republican senators also have principles. Asked about this possibility, Chuck Grassley said he would do as in 2016 and not vote. At the time, Lindsey Graham had the same position and said “If I ever change my mind, you can say I’m a liar”.

Finally, in Arizona, a special senatorial election is held, the winner of which will not have to wait until January 3 to enter the Senate, but will become a senator in November. Republican outgoing Martha McSally looks set to be defeated by Democrat Mark Kelly [offrant donc une voix supplémentaire au camp démocrate, si le vote n’a pas eu lieu d’ici là]. More broadly, if the vote takes place after the election and Donald Trump loses, perhaps some Republican senators will want to be seen by the new president.

If, on the contrary, a conservative judge is appointed, what will be the consequences for the United States?

The Supreme Court would have six conservatives for three progressives. John Roberts, conservative but who today acts as a pendulum and sometimes votes with the progressives, would be marginalized or brought back to his camp. He notably opposed laws in Texas and Louisiana that restricted the right to abortion.

With an additional conservative judge, the financing of family planning [qui garantit l’accès à l’avortement] would definitely be cut. Marriage for all could also be threatened, not in its principle but in its application, which could have many exceptions. The Supreme Court will also have to rule on the electoral divisions, which play on the future balance of Congress. The death penalty is also a subject, as is gun law, a big issue that Joe Biden promises to tackle. The electoral campaign is therefore over, we will only talk about this appointment to the Supreme Court.