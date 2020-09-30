The Democratic and Republican candidates scrambled for an hour and a half, sometimes letting the cacophony take precedence over substantive issues.

An expected … and confusing match. The two candidates for the US presidential election clashed Wednesday, September 30 in a very tense first duel. Outgoing President Donald Trump has kept tackling and cutting off his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. The latter also went on the offensive, sharply criticizing the record of the Republican candidate. Despite the permanent tumult of this first round, here are the few sequences to remember.

Joe Biden asks Donald Trump to “shut it down”

From the first minutes of the debate, the exchanges between the two contenders for the White House turned into cacophony. Donald Trump keeps interrupting his opponent and speaking at the same time as him, making some of their words inaudible. Joe Biden ends up losing his temper, after only 20 minutes of exchanges. ““Are you going to shut up, man?”, launches the Democratic candidate, visibly exhausted, to his opponent.

Even the journalist responsible for facilitating the exchanges has difficulty making himself heard. “Please sir [le président], I am the moderator, let me ask my question “, says Chris Wallace of Fox News. Before inviting the president to stop interrupting Joe Biden, without much success.

Donald Trump personally attacks Joe Biden

The two candidates did not hesitate to tackle (very) personally during the debate. Donald Trump has once again questioned the intellectual capacities of the Democratic candidate. “You went to the University of Delaware, one of the worst. And you were one of the worst students, so don’t talk to me about intelligence,” he tackled. And the outgoing president added: “There isn’t an ounce of intelligence in you. “

The president has also repeatedly attacked Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, citing his drug addiction in particular. “It’s hard to say a word with this clown”, got angry on his side Joe Biden, after a little less than an hour of heated exchanges and invective between the two candidates. “Sorry … With this person “, he immediately corrected himself.

Donald Trump claims to pay “millions of dollars in taxes”

This is the subject that agitated the campaign just before the debate: the amount of taxes paid by Donald Trump. September 27, New York Times revealed that the US president paid only $ 750 in federal taxes in 2016, the year he was elected, as well as in 2017. Of the 18 years studied, he paid no taxes for 11 years, according to the daily.

Donald Trump was logically questioned on this subject and his answer was clear: “I paid millions of dollars in taxes!”, he said several times. “Show us your tax forms”, replied Joe Biden. The Democratic candidate for his part disclosed shortly before the debate his latest tax slip, which amounts to nearly $ 300,000.

Joe Biden criticizes Trump for having “no plan” for Covid-19

Unsurprisingly, one of the most discussed topics during the debate was the management of the Covid-19 epidemic. Joe Biden recalled that “200,000 people died and [que] more than 7 million have been infected in the United States “, the country most bereaved in the world by disease. “These numbers are what they are because you are the way you are, criticized the democrat. The president has no plan [contre le Covid-19].“

The Democrat recalled that Donald Trump “knew as early as February how serious this crisis was (…) What did he do? He said he didn’t want to warn us or alert people because he didn’t want the Americans panic, (…) it was he who panicked “, Joe Biden said. “You could never have done the job we did. You don’t have that in your blood.”, retorted Donald Trump.

Donald Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists

In a part of the debate devoted to the race question, Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump if he was ready to condemn white supremacists. “I would say almost everything we see is from the left, not the right”, dodged the president. He then went directly to Proud Boys, a far-right militia involved in clashes with anti-racist protesters in several US cities, including Portland. “Proud Boys, stand aside and be ready”, he declared in an ambiguous formula, before asserting that the “antifas” would trigger a coup if Joe Biden was elected.

Joe Biden wants to raise a country “more divided” because of Donald Trump

Why should voters choose Joe Biden as their next president? To this question, posed to the candidate by the moderator, Joe Biden answers by drawing a dark portrait of the United States in 2020. “Under this president, we have become weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided and more violent”, he lists.

The opportunity also to praise his own record during the mandate of Barack Obama. “When I was vice-president, we inherited a recession, I was asked to fix it, that’s what I did”, he says to convince voters to trust him.

Donald Trump defends his economic record

Why should Americans re-elect Donald Trump? For the outgoing president, the answer is obvious: “Never before had we seen an administration and a president having done as much as I did in three and a half years. And this, despite the deception of theimpeachment“, he boasted. “Despite all these things that I had to fight against, (…) there has never been an administration that could do everything that I have done “.

And Donald Trump to list, among his successes, “the biggest economy in history” and “the lowest unemployment”. “Before the Covid-19, everything worked very well”, guaranteed the Republican. An assertion contradicted by his opponent Joe Biden, who accuses him of having “spoils” the booming economy left by the Democrats at the end of Barack Obama’s term in 2016.

Election results may not be known “for months”, says Donald Trump

The American election must be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. But when will the name of the big winner be known? The outgoing president maintains the vagueness on this question. “We might not know” the results “before months”, he hammered. And the reason is all found for him: the postal vote. “There will be frauds like we have never seen before”, he promises, without putting forward any proof.

For several months, the Republican candidate has launched a major offensive against postal voting, believing that it could be unfavorable to him. Due to the coronavirus, this voting system should nevertheless have a considerable place in the presidential election.