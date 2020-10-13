Donald Trump meeting in Sanford (Florida), October 12, 2020 (JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA VIA AFP)

J – 21, in three weeks sharp, the Americans called to the polls. And not just for the US presidential election: for the renewal of Congress, too. And the stake is enormous. On November 3, the Americans will vote to renew the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate: 35 seats out of the 100 in this assembly. The House of Representatives is already controlled by the Democratic camp. But the question is whether there is a chance or a risk depending on the point of view, that he also controls the Senate.

And there is one state where the race is likely to be particularly tight, and that is South Carolina. Like all American states, it has two senators, both Republicans, including Lindsey Graham, elected since 2003. He is a party cacique, a critical time for Trump, today one of his unwavering supporters. Except Graham is starting to worry. There is one sign that particularly worries him, and that is the amount of fundraising from his Democratic opponent. His name is Jaime Harrisson. In the third quarter, Harrisson raised $ 57 million, mostly from small donors. Never, for a senatorial election, had we raised so much money, which made Lindsey Graham say, a few days ago on Fox News: “I was killed, financially”.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on FOX just now: “My opponent will raise $ 100 million … I’m being killed financially. This money is’ cuz hate my guts.” pic.twitter.com/hqMIqpdUoe – The Recount (@therecount) September 24, 2020

And the mobilization of Democratic donors is also seen in the polls, because Harrisson is now just behind Graham. All this in a state which, in 2016, voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump with at the time 14 points ahead of Hillary Clinton.

North Carolina isn’t the only state where Republicans are threatened. There are at least four states, Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Montana, where the ballot is likely to be close, where it is not impossible that one or a Democrat will win.

35 Senate seats are up for grabs this year. Republicans must defend 23, 12 for Democrats. Today, the Republican majority is 53 to 47. So if the Democrats win 4 seats, they take control of the Senate. And in the Republican ranks, when we see President Trump’s current bad polls, we start to panic and wonder if a possible defeat of their presidential candidate might not also risk causing a change of majority in the upper house. of Congress.