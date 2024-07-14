The chaotic and polarized scenario of the American election takes on dramatic contours with the attack on former president Donald Trump, this Saturday (13).

The iconic scene of the Republican candidate with his face covered in blood and fists raised shouting “Fight” has been used by supporters and will certainly have repercussions in the presidential race.

As he was escorted off the stage by marshals, members of the audience shouted in approval, “USA! USA!” Trump was quickly led to his SUV and taken to the hospital. The images were seen around the world.

The former president was visiting the swing state of Pennsylvania for his final rally before the Republican Party convention on Monday, July 15, when he is expected to announce his vice presidential pick. Reports suggest that the chances of Senators Marco Rubio and Tim Scott for the role have improved.

On Brazilian social media, internet users are already drawing parallels with the knife attack suffered by Jair Bolsonaro in Juiz de Fora in 2018. That year, opponents of the then candidate began to spare him from attacks, contributing to his election.

Analysts agree Trump is strengthening

Analysts around the world are trying to predict the impact of the incident. There is a consensus that the episode will help Trump in his speech in favor of law and order.

Denilde Holzhacker, professor of International Relations at ESPM, believes that the episode demonstrates how much violence is part of the American political process, which should generate reflection from both parties.

And he highlights that the main impact is the strengthening of Trump. “He [Trump] comes out as someone who overcame a great challenge, demonstrating virility and energy, in contrast to the fragility demonstrated by Biden”, he told Gazeta do Povo.

Paulo Velasco, professor of international politics at UERJ, told Globonews on Saturday that there is no doubt that the former president will use the episode to his advantage.

“He must say that many of the criticisms that were made of him ended up encouraging the action of a radical,” he says. Furthermore, for Velasco, Biden and the Democrats must give a truce to the attacks on Trump.

Pressure on Biden could intensify

Uriã Fancelli, an international relations specialist from the universities of Groningen and Strasbourg, highlighted the intensification of those advocating the possible withdrawal of Joe Biden’s candidacy in the last week. He stressed the benefit for Trump.

“Now, Trump showing resilience, he will present himself as a heroic figure and, despite the challenges, he continues to fight for his ideals,” he told Globonews.

For Holzhacker, Biden could not give up at this point, considering the gravity of what happened and the security failures that were revealed. “He is the commander in chief of the country,” she says. For her, there are still many doubts regarding the shooter and his motivations.

On the other hand, she believes that, once the impact has passed, the pressure for Biden to withdraw could increase, especially as the Democratic convention approaches in August.

The scenario for the American president is very complex, he assesses. “Biden would need to find a way to counter Trump in terms of public policies,” he says. “He could return to the issue of gun control, arguing that it is a way to avoid similar violence or try to capitalize on the support of younger people who do not vote for Trump.”

For Carlos Poggio, a researcher in the field of international relations and professor at Berea College in the USA, who drew parallels with other violent moments in US political history, there may be positive consequences for reducing polarization in the country.

“I think that if there is a positive effect from this attack, from all this violence that we are witnessing, perhaps it is this, that the country is somehow uniting, in a country that is very divided.”

Market should react to Trump’s strengthening

The financial market is expecting a positive reaction from assets traded on the Stock Exchange this Monday (15). The expectation is that there will be an increase in the search for traditional risk-haven assets. Bets on stocks more closely related to Trump’s chances of winning the race for the White House, after surviving the attack, will also increase.

“There will undoubtedly be flows into risk-hedging assets already seen in Asia in the early hours of the morning,” Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at ATFX Global Markets, told Infomoney. “I suspect gold could test all-time highs, we will see the yen being bought, as well as the dollar, and flows into Treasuries as well.”

A telling indicator of market sentiment over the weekend is Bitcoin’s surge above $60,000. Trump has been vocally pro-crypto.