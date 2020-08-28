The lawns of the White House transformed into a political rally scene. This is the setting that Donald Trump chose to announce his official candidacy for the presidency of the United States. Last night, in an eminently political speech, the candidate was very virulent against Joe Biden and his proposed solutions against the virus. “If we had listened to Joe Biden, hundreds of thousands of other Americans would have died”, said the President of the United States.

While according to polls, nearly 60% of Americans disapprove of his response to the pandemic, Donald Trump has praised his management of the health crisis. “We will defeat the virus, end the pandemic and emerge stronger than ever”, he assured. “We will produce a vaccine before the end of the year and maybe even sooner”, added Donald Trump. Last night hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in front of the White House to shout their anger and demand the departure of Donald Trump.

