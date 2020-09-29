If the first debate Tuesday evening between the two candidates for the American election raises fears of a series of blunders on the part of Democrat Joe Biden, the latter has already proven in the past that he was also a formidable opponent during oratory games.

It is an essential event of any American presidential campaign, an event in three stages: three debates between the two candidates. The first takes place on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, September 30, in Cleveland, Ohio, and will see Donald Trump oppose Joe Biden. And if the Democratic candidate still enjoys a comfortable lead in the polls, his propensity to blunder during public speaking is common knowledge across the Atlantic. However, “Joe the Goof” has already proven in the past that he can also be formidable during a debate.

Donald Trump likes to call him ” Joe asleep ” but it is indeed his blundering side that is unanimously recognized by the American press. The compilations of his slippages flourish on the internet. For example, in 2008, in the middle of a campaign for Barack Obama, the Democratic candidate launched in a meeting: “Chuck get up!”, wanting to pay tribute to Chuck Graham, former senator in the Missouri assembly, … paraplegic. Immediately he corrects his aim: “What am I talking about … Everyone stands up for you!”‘Joe Biden’s entourage ensures in any case that the Democratic candidate will be hard-hitting and offensive against Donald Trump.

The man has proven in the past that he could have a response to his opponents, for example against Paul Ryan in 2012. At the time, he easily destabilized the running mate of Republican Mitt Romney and made fun of him: ‘‘Now are you Kennedy? ”, retorts Joe Biden when Paul Ryan evokes tax cuts by taking the example of JFK. The little phrase has become famous …

For the upcoming debate, Jill Biden, the wife of the Democratic candidate, set the tone two days ago on CNN, when a reporter spoke of her husband’s blunders. ”Do not go further, then warns the wife of the Democratic candidate, cutting off the journalist. After Donald Trump, you can’t say the word goof. No, stop, it’s over… Completely over. ” No more blundering then… Joe Biden now not to make his wife lie.