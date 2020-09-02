Joe Biden’s campaign team has been offering players in this virtual world since Tuesday to download signs in support of the Democratic candidate.

Thursday, September 3, we will be two months away from the presidential election in the United States. A campaign obviously turned upside down by the coronavirus epidemic, with since mid-March an almost virtual campaign for the two candidates who are Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In the absence of major campaign meetings, or almost, the team of the Democratic candidate had the idea to campaign on the video game Animal Crossing.

In this video game published by Nintendo, your avatar circulates in a virtual world and goes from island to island to meet other characters. The game is extremely popular, especially during lockdown. The new version already has more than 13 million players. Players who, since Tuesday, September 1, can therefore fall in this game on panels where it is marked “Biden-Harris” or “Team Joe” in support of the Democratic candidate. To add them to its virtual garden, the four signs are available via a download by QR Code

Obviously, that does not compensate for the absence of a meeting or meeting with the voters. But the digital director of the Democratic candidate speaks of an opportunity “new and exciting”. In truth, this arrival of politics in a video game is not entirely new. New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has already organized a meeting on Animal Crossing. And in 2016, we remember that Hillary Clinton had organized an event on Pokemon Go – but with very relative success.

Donald Trump’s campaign team is ironic about the initiative of the Democratic camp. For them, Joe Biden has now spent more time on virtual events than campaigning in Wisconsin.