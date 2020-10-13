The US president held his first public meeting on Monday since being declared negative for Covid-19.

He took to the stage throwing masks, like a rock star handing out autographs. Donald Trump performed the show just a week after being released from the hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19. The President of the United States, a Republican candidate for re-election, held his first campaign rally on Monday, October 12, since he was declared negative.

“Here we are !”, he threw triumphantly to the crowd. “I got it. Now they say I’m immune. I feel so powerful! I can walk in this crowd (…) hug everyone, hug the men and the beautiful women”, he added.

Trump claims he’s now “immune” to the coronavirus, feeling “powerful” and willing to “kiss everyone” in the audience. “I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women,” he said. pic.twitter.com/0brz0Rl8UQ – The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 12, 2020

Donald Trump did not wear a mask, and neither did anyone else, except a small minority, in the ultra-compact crowd of thousands of people who came to witness the billionaire’s return.

Speaking loudly, sometimes vulgar, Donald Trump relied on his repertoire of jokes, insulting opponents and journalists. He, unsurprisingly, attacked Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate. He laughed at his mask, his cough and his campaign schedule, which he considers not intense. “He has no more strength, he has no more energy”, hammered the president-candidate in front of the crowd of his supporters. “He is possibly the worst presidential candidate in history.”

The Republican candidate wanted to show that he could overcome the pandemic – which has killed more than 210,000 people in the United States – and the polls which show him the loser against Joe Biden on November 3.