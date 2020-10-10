Traditional Donald Trump supporters are not hard to find. Others are less demonstrative, more secretive, and much more influential: the QAnon.The QAnon organization believes the world is ruled by an international pedophile conspiracy. For France 2, an American testifies with a hidden face: “The children were kidnapped by this satanist cult and taken to underground bases where they are terrorized to death. This terror causes them to produce adrenaline. The children’s adrenaline is then harvested to make a youthful elixir for cult members, who remain young and beautiful. […] the powerful in this world don’t do cosmetic surgery. “

The QAnon mix all the conspiracy theses. According to its members, the organization was created by a senior American official who wanted to expose this plot. Now some Trump activists bring up a letter “Q” at meetings, they think Trump is a hero who acts in secret to destroy the Satanist plot. Asked by a journalist, the President played the ambivalence: “I’m not familiar with all of this, but if it did, would that be a bad thing? If I can help save the world, I’m ready to do it.“

