For Deb Smith, Voter of Virgnie, in the United States, voting by mail is a long habit. “You have to vote early, you never know if you will be hit by a bus before the election, voting in advance is easy”. AT 42 days before the election, she has already filled out her ballot. “It’s perfectly safe to vote by mail, if you want you can put this envelope in a special mailbox at the polling station, but I think I’ll send it by post.” Due to the coronavirus, voting by mail is expected to take on particular importance. Predictions show that at least 40% of voters could vote by post and therefore in advance.

Traditionally, Democrats vote much more by mail than Republicans. This is what worries Donald Trump. The tenant of the White House cries fraud: “Imagine thousands of envelopes dumped in a place you don’t know where and all of a sudden you lose the election when you should have won it. I don’t agree with that.”. Voting by mail is secured with the signature and has not shown any major flaws in the past. This does not prevent Trump from minimizing this vote. He appointed Louis DeJoy, a friend and big donor to the Republican Party, to head the post. He has been accused of slowing down the process by condemning letterboxes and cutting back on postal workers’ overtime.

