Saturday, October 10, the American president is expected at the White House for a meeting, after his release from the hospital, following his infection with the coronavirus. “Donald Trump said on television last night that he was no longer taking medication, that he was feeling very well. The White House still refuses to tell us when it was last negative and if it is positive today “, Explain Agnès Vahramian, journalist for France Télévisions, live from Washington (United States).

Candidate Trump has scheduled more than one rally per day starting Monday, October 12. His niece, Mary Trump, paints a damning portrait of the family the president grew up in. “My grandfather was a sociopath. He had no empathy. He didn’t like people like humans usually do. He had no interest in people who couldn’t serve him, including his children. “, says Mary Trump. A patriarch who would have taught his sons that illness, disability or kindness were unacceptable weaknesses in life.