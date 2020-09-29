While the Democratic candidate faced Donald Trump overnight during the first presidential debate, doubts about the merits of his strategy are increasingly expressed. Is the improbable scenario of 2016 possible again?

One of Joe Biden’s campaign focuses is to “Resume” to Trump from white working class voters. You think this is a bad target. Why ?

Malaika Jabali After doing the math in Michigan and Wisconsin based on census data, I found that the biggest difference for Democrats in 2016 came from white and black non-voters, not voters who voted Obama, and then Trump. It’s very clear in Wisconsin. The turnout for whites fell by just one point, to 100,000 voters. Trump garnered just 700 more votes than Mitt Romney in 2012.

So, it’s not as if Trump has drawn a significant number of voters to him. Those 100,000 white voters – as well as the 88,000 black voters who voted in 2012 but not in 2016 (the black participation rate fell from 79% in 2012 to 47%) – must have passed somewhere, but they did not go to Trump. They actually abstained. Joe Biden needs to win over working class voters, regardless of their background. They must be “won”, not “won” on Trump. Despite this, Biden’s campaign team is trying to appeal to a tiny section of the electorate, who have never voted Democrat and may never do so.

So the black working class would be the right target?

Malaika Jabali The entire working class, regardless of race, that is part of the Democratic base – not Trump’s conservative voters – is the right target.

How, in programmatic terms, can this appeal to the working class as a whole be embodied?

Malaika Jabali First, there are the impacts of the coronavirus. In Wisconsin, the coronavirus kills black people eight times more. In a few states in the Midwest, blacks make up 15% of the population, but 30 to 40% of coronavirus deaths. Blacks and Latinos have less health coverage than whites and receive poorer quality care. Medicare for All (unique public system proposed by Bernie Sanders – Editor’s note) is for everyone, regardless of their origin. This would eliminate racial disparities in health coverage and improve the quality of care. Biden says he would veto if Congress voted it …

The impact of the coronavirus is also unemployment which has jumped but hits blacks and Latinos more strongly. In New York, for example, blacks, Latinos and Asians make up three quarters of the wage earner. A robust stimulus plan and a federal job guarantee program would be able to ease the economic crisis. Other measures such as “baby bonds” (Democratic Senator Cory Booker proposes to pay $ 1,000 to each newborn) or the cancellation of student debt would help everyone, but more importantly, Blacks and Latinos suffer the most from poverty and social inequalities.

We can also evoke the question of the definition of the police. Many local or state budgets for police have exploded as these funds could be redirected to working public safety models or other social services. Police practices disproportionately impact blacks and Latinos, but cutting those budgets would benefit everyone.

While Joe Biden has made promises about programs to create jobs or cancel student debt for some families, his campaign team told reporters these proposals cannot be funded if elected. . Not only does he refuse to cut police budgets, he even wants to increase them. Neither his program nor his strategy centers on working-class voters of color who suffer significantly more while he has already demonstrated his unwillingness to promote public policies that would help white workers.