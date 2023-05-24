Ron DeSantis will announce his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election today on Twitter Spaces, during an interview with Elon Musk, the billionaire new owner of the platform. After months of waiting for an obvious candidacy, and days of anticipating this week’s announcement, the Florida governor’s spokesman confirmed that DeSantis will officially enter the race for the Republican nomination as Donald Trump’s main challenger.

After the chat on Twitter, scheduled for 6 pm, midnight in Italy, there will be the broadcast of the classic video announcing the candidacy and also an interview with Fox News, the historically reference broadcaster for American conservatives. But the real surprise is Musk-era Twitter’s involvement in the Republican’s announcement. The discussion on social media between DeSantis and Musk will be moderated by David Sacks, tech entrepreneur, friend of Musk who is one of the big pro DeSantis financiers who are gathering this weekend in a large hotel in Miami to meet the governor and his team and give I officially start fundraising for his campaign.

TRUMP ATTACK

“Announcing the campaign on Twitter is perfect for Ron DeSantis, so he doesn’t have to interact with people and the media can’t ask him questions,” Donald Trump said, via the statement of his adviser to the American media, attacking his next opponent in the primaries Republicans for having chosen to formalize his candidacy on Twitter, which, it must be remembered, was the former president’s preferred means of communication for years.

The spokeswoman for Maga Inc, a super PAC that raises funds for the Trump campaign, also harshly criticized the choice of the Florida governor who will make his announcement this evening. “This is one of the furthest away from people campaign launches in modern history. The only thing worse than this niche Twitter campaign launch, is DeSantis’ after party with the super elite at the Miami resort,” he said. Karoline Leavitt, referring to the fact that from today DeSantis’ super-financiers are meeting in a luxury hotel in Florida

MUSK’S TIES WITH REPUBLICANS

The Tesla founder had private meetings with the governor and publicly praised him last fall, saying he would support it if he ran for president and expressing belief that he could easily beat Biden. But he has not yet formalized his official endorsement, and in recent days he has also praised Tim Scott, the only African-American Republican senator who is also in the running for the nomination to the White House.

And even after the news of his participation in the launch of DeSantis’ candidacy was released, Musk did not go too far: when asked at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, he underlined how “innovative it is to have such an announcement on social media” , but reiterated that he still “would not endorse a particular candidate”. Then he said that he would like the next president to represent “the moderate opinions expressed by the majority of the country: I just want someone normal and intelligent as president, that would be extraordinary”.

Muskwho last year bought Twitter for 44 billion and is among the richest people in the world, after the “reluctant” choice of Joe Biden in 2020 over Donald Trump, has become an influential figure for US conservatives, urging his 140 million followers to vote Republican. And conveying in his tweets all the rhetoric against the ‘woke’ left, which is DeSantis’ ideological banner, and also the criticisms of how the Democratic administration has handled the pandemic.

But what consecrated Musk as the tutelary deity of the new American right was the decision, immediately after taking control of Twitter, to reactivate all the accounts that had been suspended for hateful and extremist language, starting with that of Trump who is still continuing to externalize on his Truth Social.