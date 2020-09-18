Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday targeted President Donald Trump over his handling of the Kovid-19 situation, saying his act of taking the pandemic lightly was “criminal” and that his administration was “completely irresponsible”. On behalf of the Democratic Party, the candidate said at a ‘drive-in’ town hall event organized by CNN in Moosic outside his hometown of Scranton, ‘You have to come level to the American people…. There is no time that they cannot interfere. The President should step down. ‘“He knew about it but did nothing,” Biden announced, referring to Trump’s confession that he publicly showed it lightly despite knowing about the virus’s severity. It is like a criminal act. ‘ Later, targeting America’s struggle to overcome the epidemic, Biden criticized Americans’ lack of fundamental ‘freedom’, as if they could first go to the ballgame or move around the neighborhood. He said, “I never thought that I would ever see such a completely irresponsible administration.”

About half-a-dozen questions were asked from Town Hall presenter Anderson Cooper and the audience about Biden’s corona virus and possible vaccines. The epidemic was not the main theme of the night’s event — but the reason for the event’s unnatural appearance was because 35 people in a car parked here became part of this ‘different’ townhall program. Here a place was set to park every vehicle and people had put their carts at these fixed places all around the stage.

Some people were getting out of trains, some inside the vehicles and some were sitting on the bonnet and questioning. This was the first time that Biden had answered the questions of the people directly after being formally claimed by the Democratic Party. Trump also joined the townhall in an auditorium in Philadelphia on Tuesday. He is believed to be the creator of the presidential debate before the presidential debate. The first phase of the debate is to be held from 29 September.