In Ohio (United States), the voting intentions are in balance between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Eli Kalil, 24, took over leadership of the Democratic Party in Ashtabula County last June. He recruited many young people under 25. Donald Trump won here in 2016, but Shelby Pechinko, who will vote for the first time in 2020, intends to prevent his re-election. “I wish my parents understood how angry Trump is making me”, confides the student. Her mother doesn’t yet know who to vote for, so Shelby hopes to convince her to slip a ballot for Joe Biden into the ballot box.

To win, all votes count. Carl Kelemen supported Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary. According to this student, “Joe Biden did not offer anything to change things“. He nevertheless resolved, with his friends, to vote by default for moderate Joe Biden in order to”kick Donald Trump out “, because “he wants to become a dictatorWhether they vote by conviction or by default for Joe Biden, these young people could make a difference on November 3.