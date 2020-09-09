US presidential election With out them, Donald Trump cannot win – HS met American dunners in Ohio, Tump’s largest hope in November election

The white working-class voter is Donald Trump’s largest hope within the presidential election, however their weight has dropped in 4 years.

Girard / Akron

4 years in the past a street builder Isaac Cunningham didn’t vote within the U.S. presidential election.

“I assumed that the Donald Trump is a racist ragweed and Hillary Clinton a foolish mother-in-law who desires to take the weapons away from me, ”Cunningham says in her mom’s yard within the small city of Girard in northeast Ohio.