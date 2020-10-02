Upgrade
US presidential election With U.S. election debates coming under new rules, Trump is already opposing them

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 2, 2020
in World
According to U.S. media reports, at least a chance is expected to turn off the microphone of an inappropriate candidate.

The United States the organizer of the presidential election debates is changing the rules of the debates to avoid a similar catastrophic shout in the future as in the first debate on Tuesday.

On Thursday, U.S. media anticipated that the rules might become an option to mute the speaker’s microphone. He reported on the matter, citing his own sources, among other things CBS.

Although the new rules have not yet been announced, the president Donald Trump oppose them already.

“Why would I allow the Commission to change the rules for the second and third debates when I could easily last time,” Trump announced on Twitter on Thursday.

The new rules have not yet been announced and, according to CBS, are not even ready yet.

Trump himself has not taken a position on participating in the next debate, but representatives of his campaign have said, according to U.S. media, that Trump is involved.

Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will next meet in a TV debate on Thursday 14 October and for the last time a week after.

Election day is November 3.

The body that organizes the election debate is called the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). It has held all presidential election debates since 1988.

CPD says on their website to be an independent and non-profit organization founded with the help of Republicans and Democrats.

