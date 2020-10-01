US presidential election Why didn’t Joe Biden in the debate even agree to say “law and order”? The reason can be found in the 1960s and American housewives

HS’s new Youtube mini-documentary tells how postal voting, suburbia, Black lives matter and American housewives decide how to go about the presidential election.

1.10. 17:32

The U.S. presidential election began with a chaotic and tearing television debate in which the incumbent president Donald Trump had clearly chosen a challenger as his tactic Joe Biden with endless interruptions of steaming.

One striking point in the conversation was when Biden began to wrestle with Trump urging him to say that law and order, law and order, are important values ​​for Biden as well.

It would seem obvious to answer that without a doubt. However, Biden only objected and eventually agreed that “law and order” did suit him, but only if it involved justice, “justice”.

Scene can be found in this now published HS first Youtube mini-documentary, which sheds light on the surprising currents and causes that are resolving the U.S. presidential election.

Biden’s cowardice has its roots in the distant 1960s, when the then Republican presidential candidate Richard Nixon launched its own winning campaign on the same theme. Nixon said he is a “law and order” presidential candidate who represents law and order.

Nixon’s winning campaign was based on the assumption that white middle-class Americans, and women in particular, living in the suburbs, or suburbs, feared for their safety. The reason for fear? Widespread and violent demonstrations demanding respect for blacks – which, in a way, said as early as the 1960s that black lives matter.

In the HS Youtube mini-document the backgrounds, causes and consequences of the current presidential election campaign are widely explained. In addition, HS Washington correspondent, among others Anna-Sofia Berner tells what factors are likely to affect the outcome of the election.

You can view the document from the player above or From Youtube. At the same time, subscribe to HS’s Youtube channel. The channel actively monitors and covers foreign news, economics and politics.