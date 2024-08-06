US Presidential Election | Why did Kamala Harris choose Tim Walz? Researcher Maria Lindén evaluates

6.8. 20:01

Tuesday Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris announced that he had chosen the 60-year-old second-term governor of Minnesota as his vice presidential candidate Timothy “Tim” Walz.

The choice fell on a white man already in political office, as all the vice presidential candidates have been Harris, 59, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute’s Center for the Study of American Politics and Power Maria Lindén to point out.

By choosing Tim Walz, Harris must have sought a balanced and safe choice, Lindén believes.

“Perhaps it was thought that it is safer to take on a person who does not represent any kind of minority in anyone’s eyes,” the researcher estimated.

The child of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris himself represents minorities for that matter: women, blacks and Asians – groups of people who are not used to seeing the highest political power in the United States.

By Walz there are of course other advantages than the fact that he can be considered a safe middle ground choice.

For example, Walz’s image as a “relaxed and down-to-earth rural person” can be considered an advantage, which provides a good counterbalance to Harris, who is from California, says Lindén.

At the same time, however, Walz’s policy is value-liberal and keeps the left wing of the Democratic Party satisfied. He supports, for example, a complete ban on automatic weapons, the right to abortion and free school meals.

“With this choice, it’s like two quite different groups of people are satisfied,” says Lindén.

Personal chemistry could also have influenced the choice. Chemistry testing could even have been one of the reasons why Harris has met with candidates, Linden thinks.

The American news channel, which was the first to tell about it based on its sources, also speculates that personal chemistry is the reason for the choice CNN. Harris, currently acting as vice president, knows how big a role personal chemistry plays in the cooperation between the president and the vice president.

In the vice presidential race the governor of Pennsylvania also advanced to the finish line Josh Shapiro. Shapiro’s trump card was especially the fact that he is the governor of Pennsylvania, the angel state of the election.

The state represented by Walz is not as strong an asset, says Lindén.

At the same time, Shapiro’s Jewishness and strong public support for Israel have raised concerns because of the war between Gaza and Israel.

“The conflict between Gaza and Israel has caused a lot of backlash among some Democratic voters. The reaction is aimed specifically at the Biden-Harris administration, and thus also at Harris,” says Lindén.

“We were afraid that choosing a religious Jew would have been a bad move in this situation,” Linden reflects.

Also Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff is Jewish.

If the choice of Walz is an attempt to avoid the choice of a minority, then Shapiro’s Judaism would also have been a certain kind of minority, says Lindén.

In November in the presidential election, Harris and Walz face off against the Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump.

Where Harris sought a balancing factor with his choice of vice president, the 78-year-old Trump ended up with the opposite choice. Trump chose a 40-year-old as his vice president By JD Vance – much like himself and a person who reinforces his own message, Lindén points out.

Traditionally, it has been thought that the vice president should be different from the president in some essential way, says Lindén. Harris also came to this solution.

Both choices can have their pros and cons.

“In today’s time of strong emotions and the division of images, that [omaa viestiään vahvistavan varapresidentin valinta] can be better because then it is very clear to the voter what he will get if he votes for this politician”, says Lindén.

“On the other hand, when a balancing factor is chosen, it can happen that whenever someone is pleased, something else is annoyed.”

Lindén, however, doubts that the importance of the vice-presidential candidate will not be very significant in the end in terms of the election result.

Linden however, questions whether it is really possible for Harris to compensate for his own minority background by choosing a middle-of-the-roader as his vice presidential candidate.

“Can it be compensated for? If a voter is disturbed by the fact that the presidential candidate is a woman or black, does the fact that the vice presidential candidate is a white man calm that voter in any way?”

A former black president of the United States, a Democrat Barack Obama’s in the case of Lindén, he sees that white and older than Obama Joe Biden election as vice president was necessary. But times have changed.

“It [Obaman presidenttiys] was something so radical, time was still very different then. The glass ceiling was much thicker,” says Lindén.

“Now in this time, where we are right now, that math is more complicated.”