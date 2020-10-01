During the debate against Joe Biden, Donald Trump called on Tuesday evening the Proud Boys, a nationalist small group, to “step back” and to “stand ready”. A message that shocked the United States.

“Mr. President, we are ready.” The Proud Boys received five out of five the message sent Tuesday, September 29 by Donald Trump, who asked them, during the first debate of the American presidential election, to “step back and be ready”. The episode brought this far-right paramilitary group to the forefront, even though the US president has since tried to put down the controversy by calling on the organization to “let the police do their job”, going so far as to say not to know “who are the Proud Boys”. Franceinfo explains who these “proud boys” are.

A fraternity founded in 2016

The group was created in 2016 by Gavin McInnes, one of the co-founders, in the 1990s, of the magazine Vice (which he left in 2008). According to Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), an organization specializing in the monitoring of extremist groups, its members, exclusively male, define themselves as “Western chauvinists”, engaged against the “politically correct” and “white guilt”.

Still according to the SPLC, there are four degrees of involvement in the group. To integrate the first circle, all you have to do is declare: “I am a western chauvinist and I refuse to apologize for creating the modern world”. To pass a level, it is necessary to undergo a beating and to give up masturbation. Members of the third degree are those who have had the band name tattooed. The fourth grade is reserved for the Proud Boys who fought physically for the group. According to New York Times, the organization has between 1,000 and 3,000 members in the United States.

Another distinctive feature is their black Fred Perry polo shirt with yellow stripes. This garment is so associated with their group that the brand decided in September to officially react. “We have decided to stop selling this model in the United States since 2019 and we will not sell it there or in Canada until this association with the Proud Boys is ended”, writes the company, condemning the group’s ideology.

A misogynistic and racist organization

Officially, the Proud Boys deny any connection with the extreme right. A position “denied by their actions”, believes the SPLC, noting that its members regularly relay “supremacist memes” on social networks, make misogynistic or Islamophobic statements and maintain links with recognized extremists. For example, in 2017, they took part in the “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, alongside the Ku Klux Klan and other supremacist organizations.

Group figure despite his official departure in 2018, Gavin McInnes has never hidden his misogyny or his racism, as shown by the compilation of his statements on the SPLC website. “Maybe the reason I’m sexist is that women are dumb. No, just kidding, girls. But you tend not to shine in some things, like writing.”, he had launched in 2017 in his show on the internet. “I am not a huge fan of Islam. I think it is fair to call me Islamophobic”, he said the same year on NBC. Three years earlier, he had estimated that anti-racist movements and positive discrimination were “much more harm to black youth than the Ku Klux Klan”.

A group involved in violent incidents

Asked by the New York Times the day after the presidential debate, Gavin McInnes assures us that the Proud Boys do not form “a sort of secret army” who would await the president’s orders. But if the excesses on the fringes of anti-racist demonstrations continue, “Ordinary Americans are going to end up saying, ‘we’re sick of you burning our cities’ and they’re going to start fighting back”, he warns.

These statements poorly mask the violent actions already carried out by the group. “I can only recommend violence. It is a very effective way to solve a problem.”, had also declared Gavin McInnes in 2017, according to the SPLC. In October 2018, five members of the organization were arrested in New York for their participation in a violent fight with anti-fascist protesters, as reported by the American channel. CBS. The incident had resulted the ban of the group’s pages on Facebook and Instagram. The Proud Boys even have a paramilitary branch, the Fraternal Order of Alt-Knights, which presents itself as an organization defending far-right activists in the protests.

In recent months, the group has strongly criticized the anti-racist protests triggered by the death of George Floyd, attacking, like the president, the “antifa”, considered responsible for the overflows. According to New York Times, some members of the Proud Boys showed their support for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot dead two protesters in Kenosha, during the rallies, via t-shirts “Rittenhouse did nothing wrong”. They also gathered, with their weapons, on September 26 in the streets of portland, epicenter of anti-racist protests, to support Donald Trump, defend the police and advocate order.