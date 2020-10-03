US presidential election Where did Trump get the coronavirus? The U.S. administration launched a yacht to investigate the presidential chain of infection

The Supreme Court judge’s appointment ceremony and the Cleveland election debate involve several individuals who have been diagnosed with the infection.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump reported on Friday morning Finnish time that they had become infected with the coronavirus, and the US administration launched a yacht to find out the chain of infection: Where did the president get the coronavirus?

Read more: A White House doctor says President Trump is taking remdesivirir and doesn’t need extra oxygen

The route of the virus is not easy to figure out, as Trump has been moving briskly in recent weeks from his election campaign. Now every opportunity from the fundraiser to the first election debate to the Democratic candidate Joe Biden has become a possible outbreak.

Last during the week, Trump attended several campaign events. White House and Senate executives also brought together events related to the Republican Supreme Court candidate Amy Coney Barrettin appointment.

After Tuesday’s debate, Trump still had time to attend Wednesday’s campaign event in Minnesota and Thursday at a fundraiser at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, just shortly before a positive corona test result arrived.

At public events only a few guests have worn masks, and safety gaps have not been adhered to, he says The New York Times. Infections have already been found in abundance.

The list of infected includes at least an assistant to the president Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, two Republican senators, three journalists following the presidency, the rector of the University of Notre Dame, the chairman of the board of the Republican Party and a former adviser to the president Kellyanne Conway. Everyone has been in the vicinity of the president for over a week.

At least Biden, Vice President, Vice President, who has been close to Trump, has reported a negative test result. Mike Pence, the president ‘s daughter Ivanka Trump and Judge Coney Barrett.

New infections related to the White House wrinkle can be found for a long time to come, as tests often show a negative result if the infection is only a short time away, for example, a few days.

Pence’s health is under special scrutiny, as the power of the U.S. president passes to him if Trump is unable to perform his duties.

First was reported to be infected with Hope Hicks. Hicks got a positive result at local time on Thursday morning after being symptomatic before, but at the time only a small portion of the White House crowd was told about the infection. The word spread more widely only in the afternoon.

Hope Hicks at a campaign event at Dayton Airport in Ohio on September 21st.­

White House spokesman Mark Meadowsin according to some who worked near Hicks were urged to stay home immediately.

Hicks has spent a lot of time with Trump in recent weeks, both on various occasions and while traveling on an Air Force One ride. Hicks traveled with Trump to Cleveland for Tuesday’s election debate and for a campaign in Minnesota on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Trump was still traveling to a fundraising event in Bedminster, although several news sources were already aware of Hicks’ test result.

The fundraising event was held at Trump Golf Club. He seemed fluent and exhausted there, he says CNN. The club had about a hundred Trump supporters.

Trumpin the infection intensified in early Finnish time on Friday. Just hours after Trump, he is also chairman of the board of the Republican Party Ronna McDaniel told of the infection, says Politico.

The Republican Senator then survived Mike Leen infection. Lee had had symptoms he had previously put on an allergy spike.

Lee also had time to attend several public events. Lee met Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s candidate for Supreme Court judge, this week. Lee and a few other senators posed in the photos with Barnett, Politico says.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett met with Senator Mike Lee in Washington on Thursday.­

The senator also attended Coney Barrett’s nomination ceremony on Saturday. In the videos filmed at the event, Lee hugs several other attendees.

Lee also visited the White House this week.

Barrettilla no infection has been detected in itself, but Barrett’s naming ceremony associates with many other infections.

The rector of the University of Notre Dame, who had at least since reported his infection, was present John Jenkins and Lee sitting on the Senate Law Committee Thom Tillis. The committee will consider the appointment of Barnett.

Also a former adviser to the president Kellyanne Conway was present at Barrett’s appointment. In the photos, she sits without a mask in a large crowd, right next to Mike Lee and Melania Trump.

Melania Trump sat in the audience at a rose garden event on Saturday.­

However, the event was held outdoors in a rose garden, which should limit infections.

Positive corona test results have also accumulated around the Cleveland election debate.

On Friday, the city of Cleveland said eleven coronavirus infections had been found among those who took part in the debate, NBC News.

However, according to the city, only the organizers of the event have had infections, not those who attended the audience. The infected were not present at all in the debate room.

“They are representatives of the media and worked in logistics the days before the debate,” the city reports, according to NBC.

Biden, who was closest to Trump at the event, announced Finnish negative time on Friday night.

Several the debate those present have told us that Trump half the audience almost no one used the mask.

The debate was hosted by Fox News Chris Wallace has said that several members of Trump ‘s family took the masks out of the debate in public and specifically refused the masks offered to them.

Wallace said he plans for a coronavirus test on Monday, when the potential infection has sprouted for nearly a week. He gave an interview on his own channel on Friday in which he strongly urged Americans to forget politics and follow up with experts.

“Wear that damn mask,” Wallace said.