Technicians set the stage for the first presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. (SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

The countdown has begun: on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, September 30, just over a month before the ballot for the US presidential election, the first of three televised debates takes place between outgoing President Donald Trump , and his Democratic competitor Joe Biden.

The duel will last 90 minutes and will oppose the two candidates on the same stage, in Cleveland, Ohio, not masked but at a good distance. And Covid-19 obliges, almost without an audience: only 80 spectators maximum will attend the debate in the amphitheater of the Case Western Reserve University. No spin-room either at the end, this moment when the advisers debrief the debate with the journalists. No handshake either between the two candidates, neither at the beginning nor at the end, and only one moderator, the journalist of Fox News Chris Wallace, considered quite unanimously besides as one of the best interviewers of the American television.

On the merits now, we already know what the two men will discuss. Six themes were thus identified: the balance sheets of Biden and Trump, the Supreme Court with the appointment of the new judge Amy Coney Barrett, the coronavirus epidemic, the problems of racism, the economy and finally the integrity of the ‘election. Obviously, Donald Trump should also be asked about the revelations on Sunday night of the New York Times on his tax situation. There, we must expect a Donald Trump on the defensive.

This is the first direct confrontation between the two men tonight, in which we will see to what extent Trump allows himself to attack Biden on his age. Three days ago, the Republican candidate was ironic and called for an anti-doping test before the debate … And then, on Biden’s side, the Democratic advisers are doing everything to minimize the importance of this debate. It is indeed true that the Democratic candidate is largely at the top of the polls right now. Also, it is said in his camp, the duel with Trump, whatever happens, will have few consequences.

The debate promises to be followed, no doubt because it is the first. A second is to be held in mid-October in Miami and a third at the end of October in Nashville. With, meanwhile, the debate of the colistisers Pence against Harris.

74% of voters say they will follow Tuesday night’s debate, but they are only 3% undecided who say it is likely to change their mind. In short, a polarized, divided America, where, whatever happens that evening, those convinced on both sides will not change their minds. The game will be followed on the other side of the Atlantic by night owls or early risers: for them, meet at three in the morning on franceinfo, on channel 27, where this debate will be broadcast live .