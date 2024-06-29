US Presidential Election | What if Biden really backed out of the race? Here’s how it would happen

US presidential election|An involuntary ouster would be extremely exceptional, and there is no evidence that it was planned.

President Joe Biden faltering appearance in the election debate has raised speculations about whether the Democrats could still change their candidate before the November US elections.

Yes, they could. But if Biden himself didn’t step aside, it would be extremely difficult.

In the Democrats’ camp panic and confusion arose after Biden, who was seeking a second term, faced the previous president who was trying to return to the White House Donald Trump in the first election debate on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Biden, 81, appeared groping and frail, and especially at one point his train of thought was completely interrupted. Trump, 78, emerged from the debate as the clear winner.

Biden assured however, on Friday evening Finnish time, that he intends to continue in the presidential race – and that he has another four years to lead the United States.

HS goes through what options the Democrats have if Biden continues into a disaster appearances like the invited debate.

What is going to happen next?

Biden is not yet the official Democratic presidential candidate. The nomination is supposed to be sealed at the Democratic Party Convention in Chicago on 19-22. August.

However, there is more than a month and a half until the party convention, so Biden could withdraw from the race before then and the Democrats would have time to think about a new candidate.

What will happen if Biden withdraws before the caucus?

This the alternative to replace Biden would be the most simple.

For example, the current vice president has been mentioned as possible replacement candidates Terrible Harris, 59, but he is not very popular. The governors of a few states are also involved in the speculation: California Gavin NewsomMichigan Gretchen Whitmerof Kentucky Andy Beshear and Illinois JB Pritzker.

However, there is no obvious alternative as a replacement. You can read more about substitute speculation from here.

All of the above are Biden supporters.

Biden has already gathered almost all of the roughly 3,900 party convention representatives, or delegates, behind him. He cannot force them to support another candidate if he himself withdraws from the race. Of course, Biden could express his support for someone, which would certainly have some kind of meaning.

What if Biden didn’t step down?

In principle Biden could get a challenger before the convention, who would try to turn the heads of the delegates who already support him. However, this would be unlikely and highly challenging since the sitting president has already garnered such broad support among the delegates.

Although the delegates have, strictly speaking, promised but not committed to vote for Biden. According to the rules, they can vote according to their conscience, so they could still turn to another candidate.

This kind of campaign to oust a candidate has not been experienced in modern times in the American major parties. There is also no evidence of planning the ouster.

How is the candidate selected?

In all 3,934 delegates will vote for the presidential candidate in the first round of the party convention. If the candidate gets a simple majority, i.e. at least 1,968 delegates, he becomes the official candidate.

There could be several votes.

After the first round, the so-called superdelegates can also vote. They are party leadership and elected politicians, and there are many of them Ballotpedia according to 739. They are not affiliated with any candidate in the party convention.

Choosing a replacement could be a dirty game and divide the party.

What if Biden withdrew from the race after the caucus?

This would be a radical bet. If Biden were to drop out of the race after his official nomination in August, a new candidate would be chosen by the 435 members of the Democratic Party’s governing body, the National Committee.

Members represent all 50 states.

A special meeting would be held for the appointment, and according to the news agency Reuters, the rules of the process would be agreed upon before the actual selection began.

A list of candidates would probably be drawn up, which would gradually shorten.

