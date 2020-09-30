Upgrade
US presidential election Was Finland mentioned in the US election debate? Trump said he had received advice on forest management from a “leader of a large country”

September 30, 2020
Trump’s talk about “raking” forests amused Finland and the world a couple of years ago. However, it is not clear whether Trump was talking about Finland in the election debate.

The United States the president sitting in the first debate of the presidential election Donald Trump and his challenger, the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a fierce measure of Finnish time on Wednesday morning.

The debate included a section on climate change, in which Trump took the discussion to California wildfires. The president believes that forest management would help avoid devastating fires.

In the debate, Trump spoke of the “leader of a great country,” who advised him on how Americans should manage their forests. However, no country Trump mentioned by name.

Same Trump spoke on the subject after meeting with the President Sauli Niinistö in 2018. Even then, California wildfires were the topic of conversation. Trump, who visited Finland, advised the Americans to take a model from Finland in forest management.

“They spend a lot of time [metsien] raking and cleaning, ”Trump said at the time.

“And they have no problem.”

Trump used an English word raking, which means raking. However, the same word can also be interpreted to refer to the harvesting of logging waste. The President’s choice of words amused Finns and also became a news topic in the world.

From the Office of the President commented at the time, there was no talk with Trump about raking but about forest management in general.

However, it is uncertain whether Trump was talking about Finland and Niinistö in a recent election debate. He did not mention the word this time either raking, but spoke specifically of cleaning up dead wood.

