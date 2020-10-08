US presidential election Vice-Presidential Candidates to Meet Behind Plexiglas Debate – Live Broadcast and Follow-Up from 4 p.m.

Vice Presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will meet on stage more than three meters apart, with at least one plexiglass between them to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection.

Republican Donald Trumpin vice president Mike Pence meets the Democrat Joe Biden paired with Kamala Harrisin local time on Wednesday night, Finnish time on Thursday morning at 4 p.m.

Often U.S. vice presidential candidates don’t get very much attention, but Trump’s illness with coronavirus-induced Covid19 disease has made the situation new.

Subsequent election debates of presidential candidates are at stake due to Trump’s illness, and the illness has reminded the U.S. public that a sick president can indeed be replaced by a vice president under the Constitution.

Now a large audience is expected for the debate between Pence and Harris.

Still, the coronavirus cannot be forgotten. Although both Harris and Pence have both received a negative corona test result in the next few days, they are on stage more than three feet apart and have at least one plexiglass between them to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection.

Perspex seemed to be a problem especially for the Pence campaign set, he said news channel CNN. On Wednesday, however, Pence agreed to use a protective plexiglass

The organizers require everyone on the debate site except the vice presidential candidates and the moderator of the debate to wear respirators, CNN says.

Mike Pence, 61, served as Indiana State Governor before Trump became vice president. He has said he is “a Christian, a Conservative and a Republican, in that order”. Pence is a lawyer by training.

Kamala Harris, 55, is a first-term senator from California. He has previously served as California Attorney General and San Francisco District Attorney. Harris also aspired to be a Democratic presidential candidate, but withdrew from the race. Now she is the first black woman to become a Grand Party vice presidential candidate. Harris’ mother moved to the United States from India and his father from Jamaica.