US Presidential Election | Vice presidential candidate Walz spoke on behalf of the workers in his first solo appearance

US presidential election|The Democratic candidate said he was the first federally-affiliated presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan.

Stateside vice presidential candidate Tim Walz made his first independent campaign trip since vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Terrible Harris chose him as his co-candidate a week ago. A man of the people from the Midwest spoke to a union crowd in Los Angeles.

Walz promised that his and the Harris administration would stand up for the workers.

“The vice president and I know exactly who built this country: nurses, teachers, state and local government workers built this country,” Walz said, speaking to members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

“It’s not just a saying, it’s a fact: when unions are strong”, America is strong, Walz emphasized.

60 years old The Minnesota governor said his worldview is very different from that of his Republican rivals Donald Trump’s and By JD Vance.

“The only thing these two guys know about workers is how to take advantage of them,” he said.

The vice presidential candidate’s energy and likability are turning out to be a big advantage for the Democratic Party, whose chances have improved since the president Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race last month.

Walz, who is a former teacher, football coach and war veteran, is an ideal figure in the minds of many Americans.

Candidate is also known to be a fluent wordsmith and started the trend by calling Trump and Vance weirdos. Meanwhile, Vance has led the Republican camp’s attacks on Walz.

Walz’s candidacy is expected to boost Democratic support among white working-class men, whose support is key to victory in the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In addition to these three states, Walz and Harris visited Arizona and Nevada last week.

In the meeting of Los Angeles, belonging to the union Henry Garridowho works in New York City schools, described the governor as relatable.

“He is down to earth. He is one of us,” Garrido said.

He justified the matter with the fact that Walz has personal experience with school work.