US Presidential Election | Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was fully confident in his role as the basic American guy

US presidential election|The vice-presidential candidate described that the Democrats are in the team led by Kamala Harris in the decisive moments of the match and in defeat but in the offensive turn.

Democrats vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was fully confident in his role as the basic American guy when he got to introduce himself to the nation in Chicago as the main speaker of the Wednesday party convention, Finnish time on Thursday morning.

At the same time, he officially accepted his nomination as a candidate.

Minnesota Governor Walz, 60, was relatively unknown nationally before his election Horrible Harris alongside. Now he spoke to the largest audience of his career and was considered the brightest star of the evening, although the former president also took to the podium Bill Clintonother politicians far more famous than Walz, and the TV host legend Oprah Winfrey.

Hailing from the Midwest, Walz’s strength is often mentioned as his people’s identity, and he emphasized that in his speech.

As soon as he marched on stage, his emotions seemed to rise to the surface. Then he took the audience to his simple childhood in West Point, Nebraska, a town of 400 people, where none of his schoolmates went on to top universities, but the neighbors were taken care of.

“Donald Trump works for the rich and does nothing for the needs of our neighbors.”

There was an edge to Walz’s delivery that set him apart from the governors who spoke moments earlier, Pennsylvania About Josh Shapiro – which Harris was also considering as a vice presidential candidate – and Maryland About Wes Moore – even the future president has been talked about. They were skilled speakers, but their rhetoric and demeanor seemed more political and polished.

Many in the eyes of the voters, Walz’s credibility is increased by his previous career paths as a teacher, a soldier and a successful coach of a high school Yankee football team.

Walz trusted this and even cultivated a remarkable number of references to American football, the country’s most popular spectator sport by far.

Walz described the Democrats as a team on the field, led by Harris, in the deciding moments of the final round.

“We’re down by a kick goal, but we’re on the attack. – – Kamala Harris is experienced, tough and ready. Our job is to get into tight spaces, block and tackle,” he said.

“One tackle at a time. One doorbell at a time. A donation of five dollars at a time.”

From his rise into national politics, Walz recalled how it was the high school team players who inspired him to apply for the Democratic nomination and for the US Congress, even though he had almost no campaign funds and the state was strongly leaning towards the Republicans.

“Never underestimate a public school teacher,” Walz declared, prompting the audience to erupt into one of the loudest applauses.

Waltz was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2006 and the governor of Minnesota in 2018. He is considered a middle-of-the-roader, but he is clearly a value liberal. In his speech, he defended, for example, the right to abortion.

“In Minnesota, we value the personal choices of our neighbors – even if we don’t make the same choices ourselves. Mind the damn thing,” he said.

“At my school, the president of the student council was elected every year, and those teenagers can teach Trump a lot about leadership. Leaders don’t insult others, they work.”