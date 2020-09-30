US presidential election US media punches Trump and Biden in election debate: “A disgusting night for democracy”

Both the liberal and conservative media considered the first election debate a failure.

“Chaotic debate ”,“ Absolutely terrible debate ”,“ A repulsive night for democracy ”.

U.S. news headlines paint a clear picture of how the media received the president Donald Trumpin and challenging him Joe Biden first election debate: it was severely condemned.

The mainstream media from the Liberal to the Conservative seemed to agree that the substantive issues were covered in the election debate under joking and shouting at personalities.

As a liberal held news channel CNN headline its election debut news with the words “Absolutely terrible debate”. With a CNN reporter Chris Cillizza analyzes “hits” and “huts” in the election debate, the “hits” section of the story had been left completely blank. A text was written in square brackets in which the reporter said the debate was the worst debate he has followed in his 20-year career.

“It was definitely a terrible debate that didn’t tell the public anything about the two candidates and what they would do if they were allowed to serve four years as president of the United States,” Cillizza wrote.

Considered Liberal by The New York Times called an election debate “A chaotic debate,” noting that in a 90-minute debate, Trump didn’t say a word about what he would do in the next season.

“President Trump survived the entire first election debate without telling the American people what he would do for the second term,” the magazine wrote.

So editor of The Washington Post, considered a liberal Robin Givhan considered the debate essentially a quarrel, and shifted the greatest responsibility for this to President Trump.

“He talked so much that it was impossible to even understand what he was talking about. He spoke non-stop, and still said very little. He spoke so much that it seemed as if he had tried words with a mallet to submit to the viewer, ”Givhan wrote.

Editor of The Atlantic James Fallows called an election debate “A disgusting night for democracy”. In his view, the debate was so unsuccessful that it is questionable whether such debates no longer have any value.

According to Fallows, it became clear in a matter of minutes that Trump’s tactics are to interrupt, shout, insult and disturb as much as he can. Fox News news anchor moderating the debate Chris Wallace failed to lead and direct the conversation, Fallows wrote.

“He didn’t regulate [väittelyä]. He let Trump roll over. ”

Also the media considered conservative considered the election debate a failure.

Fox News according to the interpretation both candidates succumbed to insult. Biden, for example, called Trump a “liar” and a “pelle”.

Fox News also notes that the Moderator of the conversation repeatedly had to scold Trump for breaking the rules.

“Wallace repeatedly scolded Trump for not following the rules of the debate but interrupting. A veteran newsman often had to act as a wrestling judge rather than a moderator, ”Fox News reports.

Conservative The Washington Examiner magazine described the debate “Prickly, strongly personal and chaotic”.

According to the magazine, the debate was intended to talk about the candidates ’achievements, the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, the economy, racial issues and the fairness of the election. The debate ”was intended to provide voters with a clear contrast between politics and [ehdokkaiden] nature, but all the more so it offered the two candidates the opportunity to unravel their personal grievances, ”The Washington Examiner wrote.

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings summed up the outcome of the debate news channel for CNN like this:

“If you love Trump’s rough style, you loved it. If his behavior offends you, you’re angry as a heron about how he treated Biden. And if you really don’t know (who to vote for), you’ll learn very little about this. ”

CNN had also put fact inspectors to work during the debate. According to CNN, in the first election debate, Trump repeatedly succumbed to lying. Trump lied about the unreliability of the postal vote, among other things.

Biden, for his part, spoke largely truthfully, according to CNN, but made some false or misleading claims.