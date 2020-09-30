US presidential election US Electoral Appeals Body changes rules “to ensure more controlled debate”

The CPD, which hosts the presidential debates, said it would announce the changes soon.

The United States the stormy first televised debate among the presidential candidates will lead to changes in the course of the debates, according to the body responsible for organizing the debates, according to CPD news agency Reuters.

The sitting president Donald Trumpin and the Democratic candidate Joe Biden The first debate was Finnish time on Wednesday morning. The debate turned ugly in places.

“Last night’s debate made it clear that more commitment is needed to implement the remaining debates to ensure a more controlled debate on substantive issues,” the CPD formulates.

The changes will be announced soon. The next debate between Trump and Biden is on October 15th.

CPD is short for Commission is Presidential Debates. The institution has held all presidential election debates since 1988.

CPD says on their website to be an independent and non-profit organization founded with the help of Republicans and Democrats.

The news is updated.