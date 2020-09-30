US presidential election Upin Aaltola: First election debate will hardly crumble Biden’s poll leadership in the US presidential election

According to Mika Aaltola, director of the Foreign Policy Institute, Trump ruined the debate with his style.

The United States the biggest loser in the first TV debate in the presidential election was the format of the debate, says the director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola.

According to Aaltola, the president Donald Trump ruined the debate with his style. The president did not want to discuss things, but made the debate “muddy”.

Joe Biden Aaltola estimates that with his passive style he tried to stay above the situation without seeming arrogant. Biden wasn’t much mixed up in his words, even if Trump’s campaign had so certainly hoped.

According to Aaltola, Trump managed to appeal to his core supporters with his performance, but Biden’s poll leadership is unlikely to be shattered by the president’s dissertation.