US Presidential Election | Twenty congressional Democrats demanded on Friday that Biden withdraw from the presidential race

US presidential election|According to the New York Times, 11 Democrats in the US Senate or House of Representatives said publicly that Biden should step down.

It is the largest number of such calls in a single day since Biden’s candidacy began to be questioned following a dismal campaign performance in late June.

A total of more than 30 Democratic representatives have already publicly urged Biden to drop out of the race.