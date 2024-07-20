Saturday, July 20, 2024
US Presidential Election | Twenty congressional Democrats demanded on Friday that Biden withdraw from the presidential race

July 20, 2024
World Europe
US Presidential Election | Twenty congressional Democrats demanded on Friday that Biden withdraw from the presidential race
According to the New York Times, 11 Democrats in the US Senate or House of Representatives said publicly that Biden should step down.

of the United States president Joe Biden on Friday, local time, a dozen congressional Democrats called for opting out of the presidential race.

of the New York Times monitoring according to a total of 11 Democrats in the US Senate or House of Representatives said publicly during Friday that Biden should step down.

It is the largest number of such calls in a single day since Biden's candidacy began to be questioned following a dismal campaign performance in late June.

A total of more than 30 Democratic representatives have already publicly urged Biden to drop out of the race.

