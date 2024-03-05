US Presidential Election | Twelve states will vote for a presidential candidate on Super Tuesday – live broadcast underway

Unless miracles happen, a rematch between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump is expected in November's presidential election.

Stateside both major parties hold their primaries and caucuses simultaneously in several states on what is known as Super Tuesday. The division includes a significant part of the electoral votes, which are used to select the parties' presidential candidates at the summer party meetings.

On Tuesday, there will be races in 15 states and one territory in American Samoa. In addition, the result of the Democrats' mail-in vote in Iowa will be known on Tuesday.

Most of the states opened their polling stations after four on Monday afternoon Finnish time. Super Tuesday's result calculation does not start until Wednesday morning Finnish time.

The day traditionally has the atmosphere of a big political sports festival, but this year it is considered anti-climactic, as the candidates of both parties are already practically clear. Unless miracles happen, Democrats are expected in November's presidential election Joe Biden81, and the Republicans Donald Trump's77, rematch.

Sitting President Biden has not been seriously challenged from within his own party, and Trump's last challenger Nikki Haley's success has been weak in the primaries held so far.

of The New York Times according to election monitoring, this year before Super Tuesday, the votes of 300 electors have been distributed in the Republican primaries, and Super Tuesday pumps the pot to 1,174 electors. 1,215 votes are enough to win, so the result of Super Tuesday is practically decisive.

On the eve of Super Tuesday, Trump had 244 electors and Nikki Haley 43. Before the dawn of Super Tuesday, Trump added 29 electors to the North Dakota caucus after winning it late Monday Finnish time.

The victory was expected, as Trump also won the Republican North Dakota caucus in 2016 and 2020.

Many expected Nikki Haley to give up the race even before Super Tuesday, and the day is now expected to be the last nail in her coffin. Haley suffered a particularly humiliating defeat in late February in her home state of South Carolina, where she lost to Trump by about by 20 percentage points. Even after the defeats in February, however, Haley assured that “the fight will continue”.

Before Super Tuesday, Haley has only one primary victory in her pocket, when she covered Trump in the capital, Washington.