US Presidential Election | Trump's position angered abortion opponents and defenders alike

Trump said on Monday, that he does not support a national ban on abortion. He believes abortion laws should be left up to the US states. Trump had been expected to issue an abortion policy for a long time, as the issue has become one of the most controversial of the November presidential elections.

Director of the prominent anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Marjorie Dannenfelser commented the organization on Monday in the bulletin that he is “deeply disappointed” that Trump does not support a national abortion ban.

“Unborn children and their mothers deserve national protection and support against the brutal abortion industry. Taking the issue to the state level hands the national debate over to Democrats, who are working tirelessly to make abortion possible throughout pregnancy. If they [demokraatit] succeed, states right [määrätä omista asioistaan] disappears.”

The goal of the organization is to ban abortion completely. Among other things, it supports anti-abortion politicians, typically Republicans. In this year's presidential election, the organization has stated that its goal is a sitting Democrat president Joe Biden pouring.

Director of the conservative organization Concerned Women for America Penny Nance also said he supports a national abortion ban, but said he still supports Trump's re-election as president, The New York Times tells.

Some individual Republicans have also criticized Trump's position on abortion. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for example, commented on the matter by saying that the anti-abortion movement has “always been about the well-being of the unborn child, not about geography”. Graham has said that he supports limiting the right to abortion to 15 weeks at the national level, The New York Times reports.

Served as Trump's vice president and is now known as an active Trump critic Mike Pence commented on his X account that Trump's position is a “slap in the face” to all the “millions of Americans who voted for this in 2016 and 2020”.

Less surprisingly, on Monday, Trump's position on abortion also drew criticism from the Democratic camp. Democrats are trying to connect Trump's position with extreme abortion laws that have been introduced in some states.

“Women are being turned away from emergency rooms, forced to go to court to get the care they deserve, and travel hundreds of miles for health care,” Democratic President Biden said in a statement to Politico magazine. by.

On Monday, Biden's X account also shared a video with which a Texas woman tells how she almost died when she didn't get treatment after a miscarriage.

“Donald Trump did this,” the caption of the video reads.

In total 21 states have introduced some form of abortion restrictions or even outright bans since the US Supreme Court struck down broad abortion rights in 2022.

In a video released on Monday, Trump bragged that the Supreme Court justices he appointed overturned the Roe vs. Wade precedent that legalized abortion rights at the federal level.

The abortion issue is challenging for Trump, because he doesn't want to drive away the most conservative voters, but he also doesn't want to lose all the moderate voters. In February The New York Times revealed that Trump had privately considered a national law limiting the right to abortion to 16 weeks. The idea seemed to please no one – it would change abortion laws in both liberal and conservative states – so Trump's advisers are now trying to find a way for Trump to avoid taking a detailed position on abortion, writes The New York Times.